Bhubaneswar: A goods train derailed in Odisha's Sambalpur district, today.

Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

As per official sources, the derailment took place at Sarla Yard at around 2.30 pm when the train was being admitted for maintenance while a wagon derailed. The speed of the train was very less at the time of the incident.

On being informed about the derailment, Railway officials reached the spot to oversee restoration work.

Train services were not affected due to the incident.