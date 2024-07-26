Bhubaneswar: A goods train reportedly derailed near Bhubaneswar Railway Station in the morning. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to railways authorities, one wagon of a goods train derailed at 8.40 AM on Friday at Toshali Bhawan area in Bhubaneswar. Following the incident, the ART and crane staff reached the site for restoration work and clear the track.

There is no damage to life or property in the incident. As the middle line and up line were unaffected, the movement of train will be disrupted in the incident, the East Coast Railway clarified.

According to reports, the goods train was enroute Mancheswar Railway Station. One wheel of the train went off track for 'unknown' reason due to which the wagon was hit with a pole on the track.