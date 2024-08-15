Bhubaneswar: Delivering his maiden Independence Day speech as the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi today said the government is committed towards the development of the state.

The CM emphasized the state government's commitment to the economic upliftment of farmers and the comprehensive development of women. Highlighting the state's efforts, he mentioned that Odisha offers the highest price for paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal across the nation. Additionally, Rs 50,000 has been earmarked for women under the Subhadra Scheme, which will be inaugurated on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government's focus is not limited to farmers and women but extends to the holistic development of all sections of society. To further this aim, steps are being taken to implement the PESA Act in tribal-dominated districts, which will empower local communities and strengthen the Panchayati Raj system through village-level decision-making.

Majhi also outlined the state's initiatives in education, healthcare, industrialization, employment, and skill development, emphasizing that these areas are crucial for the welfare of the poor. He said that the state government is taking steps to fill 1.5 lakh vacant government positions and will create extensive employment opportunities for the youth over the next five years.

In healthcare, the Chief Minister mentioned that the state has integrated the Ayushman Bharat scheme with its Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana to ensure that no eligible individual is deprived of quality healthcare services.

The Chief Minister spoke about Odisha's development roadmap with key milestones set for 2029, 2036, and 2047. He aligned the state's vision with Prime Minister Modi's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing that Odisha aims to contribute significantly by strengthening its economy by 2036.

To achieve this, the state has launched various initiatives, including those focused on the 'Purvodaya' mission, which aims to accelerate the development of eastern India. Majhi assured that Odisha will play a crucial role in the country's overall development trajectory. He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects, such as roadways, railways, industrial corridors, and power grids, which are essential for the state's progress.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister for approving six important railway projects for Odisha, which will connect many tribal-dominated districts in southern and northern Odisha, opening up new avenues for development.

Majhi spoke about the development of new national highways in Odisha, aiming to make the state a gateway to East and Southeast Asia by utilizing its 480-kilometer-long coastline for port and port-based industrial growth.