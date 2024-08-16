Bhubaneswar: A private company has proposed to set up an integrated green ship recycling industrial park in Odisha.

Top officials of Neptunus Ship Builders & Recyclers Private Limited evinced their interest to establish the integrated green ship recycling industrial park in the state during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain at Lokseva Bhawan in the capital city here today.

The company plans to dismantle green ships and recycle their parts at the industrial park. It has submitted a proposal in this regard to the state government.

The proposed industrial park is likely to create employment opportunities for 20,000 people in the state. Besides, the project may create indirect employment for 50,000 people, said the state government in a statement.

In the meeting, Singh Deo put emphasis on the employment of local people in the industrial park.

The state government may set up a skill development institute to supply skilled manpower to the industrial park, said Swain.

At least 300 green ships can be dismantled and their parts can be recycled at the industrial park. As per the estimation, Odisha will get around 5 million tonnes of high quality steel from the project.

Besides, the project will help the state in increasing its GDP by 2 billion US Dollar.