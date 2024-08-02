Cuttack: A stock market trader hailing from Gujarat reportedly went missing here. Local police found the missing person's car near the Trisulia bridge.

The missing man has been identified as Tushar Bhatt (30). He was living with his wife near the KIIT area in Bhubaneswar following their marriage in Puri.

A missing complaint in this regard has been filed by his wife Elina Bhatt at the Barang Police Station.

According to reports, Tushar was doing a job in a bank before he entered the online stock market trading. After he gained much profit from trading, he quit the bank job and focused on the stock market for earning. Subsequently, he faced huge losses from stock market trading for which he was under mental stress and depression.

Tushar went out of home by his car at around 2.00 PM on Wednesday, according to his wife.

Based on complaint, the Barang police launched an operation to trace the missing person, however, did not ascertain whereabouts.

The police found the car near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu at Trisulia between Barang and Cuttack after the locals reported about a car, which was parked for a long hour on roadside on Wednesday evening. The police took the locked car to the police station for investigation.

On the other hand, the complainant identified the car and shoes, which belong to her husband.

The Barang police said that they expect to get some clues in the missing case after they open the lock of the car with a duplicate key.