Tel Aviv: After Hamas announced Yahya Sinwar, the military head of the organisation, as its political head, the power centre of the militant organisation is to shift to Gaza in Palestine. Yahya Sinwar is replacing Ismail Hanieyh, the political head of Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran allegedly by Israel on July 31. Haniyeh and his predecessor Khalid Mashal had operated out of Doha, Qatar, while they were heading Hamas. However, Sinwar -- considered by Israel as the mastermind of the October 7, 2023 killing spree -- is believed to be living in the network of tunnels of the Hamas near either Rafah or Khan Younis region of southern Gaza.

The spokesperson of Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a press statement on Tuesday night after Hamas announced Sinwar as its political head, said: "Yahya Sinwar is a terrorist, who is responsible for the most brutal terrorist attack in history -- October 7. There is only one place for Yahya Sinwar, and it is beside Mohammed Deif and the rest of the October 7 terrorists. That is the only place we’re preparing and intending for him.” The Defence Minister of Israel Yoav Gallant had also publicly said that Israel would hunt down Yahya Sinwar and kill him. Sinwar joined Hamas in 1987 when it was founded by Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, and had served 27 years in Israeli prisons over four jail terms.

He is well-versed in Hebrew and has always been considered the most ruthless of Hamas leaders. With Yahya Sinwar becoming the most powerful leader of Hamas, it has to be seen how the indirect peace talks being carried out at the behest of the United States, Qatar and Egypt would move forward. According to Israel, of the 251 hostages captured by Hamas on October 7, 2023, after the massacre and mayhem, 111 are still under the custody of Hamas. This includes 39 dead and Yahya Sinwar is believed to be hiding in the tunnels surrounded by these hostages.

(IANS)