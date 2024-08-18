Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police of twin city revealed more information on SIM Box case for the second day today. Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh informed the funds for SIM Box set up were being routed through ‘hawala’ channel.

The money was being brought to Bhubaneswar through the Bangladesh border. Mentioning that some shops on the border areas were involved in the hawala transaction, Singh said currency notes were being used as codes.

The house rent, internet charges and other expenses of Raju Mondal, a resident of West Bengal, who was arrested yesterday in SIM Box case were paid through cash, Singh said. Mandal was arrested on Friday from a rented house in Bhubaneswar following a tip-off.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda yesterday informed Asadur Zaman, a Bangladesh national, was the handler of Mondal and paying for all the expenses of the accused.

The DCP continued to make more revelations and said another SIM Box set up has been operational from Cuttack. Refusing to share further details, Singh said searches will be carried out there as well.

Singh said details of bank transactions of Mandal have been sought so that the investigation will progress further.

The police on Friday seized 255 active SIMs from the SIM Box set up. Calls from several countries including China, Pakistan and the Middle East were received through the seized SIM Boxes.

The investigation is also going on to find out whether the SIM Box set up was being used for terror activities or cyber fraud.