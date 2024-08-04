Bhubaneswar: After a brief break, heavy rainfall is likely to resume in several parts of Odisha from August 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

The agency has issued Yellow Warning for several districts in connection with the prediction.

Below is day-wise forecast in this regard.

August 6: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, and Rayagada.

August 7: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh and heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sonepur.

August 8: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Jharsuguda.