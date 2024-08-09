Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Gemini: Practice meditation and yoga to achieve both spiritual and physical well-being. Consider investing in religious activities today; this could bring you mental peace and stability. Treat your guests with kindness, as being rude may upset your family and strain relationships. Focus on making your life more meaningful by bringing joy to others and forgiving past mistakes. You might enjoy spending the day alone, perhaps reading a book in the comfort of your room. However, be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as this could lead to conflict. Avoid wasting energy on unnecessary tasks; following a schedule can help you live a more balanced life. Remedy: To enhance family harmony, consider planting fruit-bearing trees at home.

Lucky Color: Yellow

Yellow Lucky Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Cancer: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today, as carelessness could lead to illness. To maintain a smooth life and a stable standard of living, it's important to stay attentive to your finances. Be cautious when dealing with friends, business associates, and relatives, as they may not always have your best interests at heart. Today, you and your partner will deeply connect, experiencing the joy of love together. Don’t let valuable time slip away; cherish each moment, as it won’t return once it’s gone. Though life has been challenging lately, you will find comfort and happiness with your spouse today. While you may feel like procrastinating, it's important to take action before the day ends, or you might regret not making the most of it. Remedy: For a blissful family life, consider establishing a Guru Yantra, engraved on a piece of gold or bronze, and worship it daily.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Leo: You may find relief from your tension today. New income sources could emerge through your connections. A new addition to the family may bring joy and celebrations. However, there might be some heartache in your love life. Your personality is unique, and you often enjoy spending time alone. Although you’ll have some time for yourself today, work responsibilities may keep you busy. It's important to surprise your partner regularly to avoid making them feel neglected. Today might feel like time is moving slowly, and you could spend much of it resting in bed, giving yourself the rejuvenation you need. Remedy: Incorporate more jaggery and lentils into your daily diet to enhance your love life.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Virgo: You may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. Unexpected sources are likely to bring you financial gains today. A visit to a religious place or a meeting with a spiritual person will bring you peace and comfort. Fond memories from the past will occupy your thoughts. You might prefer to spend the day in solitude, away from all the relatives, in a peaceful setting. After a period of tension, you and your spouse will reconnect and rekindle your love. Consider surprising your parents by bringing home their favorite dish; this thoughtful gesture will brighten the atmosphere at home. Remedy: Strengthen your love relationship by gifting blue flowers to your partner.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 11:45 AM to 1:15 PM

Libra: Your energy levels will be elevated, and your financial situation will improve as delayed payments are finally recovered. Visiting your relatives will turn out to be even better than you expected. Your presence brings immense value to your loved ones, making the world a better place for them. Today, you'll be brimming with great ideas, and the activities you choose will yield rewards far beyond your expectations. With just a little effort, this could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Avoid wasting your precious time on unnecessary tasks.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 2:45 PM to 4:15 PM.

2:45 PM to 4:15 PM. Remedy: Wearing a copper coin around your neck on a red thread will help keep you energized.

Scorpio: Harboring ill-will towards others will only lead to mental tension. It's important to avoid these thoughts, as they drain your energy and diminish your efficiency. Investing in antiques and jewelry will bring you gains and prosperity. Be mindful that forcing your opinions on your children could upset them; instead, try to explain your perspective so they can understand and accept it. Your natural charm will have the desired effect. However, it's crucial to learn to control your mind, as you often lose focus and waste time—something that might happen again today. Life will take a joyful turn when your spouse forgets past disagreements and embraces you with love. Time flies when you're with your kids, and you'll notice this again while spending time with them today.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Remedy: For a joyful family life, place raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping.

Sagittarius: Self-medicating could lead to drug dependency, so it's essential to consult a physician before taking any medication to avoid this risk. Be cautious with your movable property today, as there's a chance it could be stolen. Ensure you have everyone's approval before making any changes to your home environment. You may find yourself captivated by some natural beauty today. However, be mindful, as you might get into an unnecessary argument that could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. On a positive note, you’ll share a wonderful time with your spouse. Although you have many plans, you might find yourself procrastinating on important tasks today. Try to take action before the day ends, or you might regret wasting it.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Maroon. Auspicious Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM.

8:30 AM - 10:00 AM. Remedy: For better health and fitness, consider using silver plates and spoons.

Capricorn: Focus on bringing positive thoughts into your mind today. You may receive financial benefits from your mother's side, possibly with help from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Friends will be there to support you if needed. Positive energy will surround your love life. However, you might face criticism from a senior for several unfinished tasks that have been neglected in the past, leading you to spend your free time today catching up on work. On the bright side, you and your spouse will create a beautiful memory together. You may also reflect on an old mistake and feel upset about it.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. Remedy: Recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra to alleviate any frustration or agitation.

Aquarius: Take time today to sit back, relax, and indulge in the hobbies and activities you enjoy the most. You might encounter some financial challenges, so consider seeking advice from your father or a father-like figure you trust. Your spouse will make an extra effort to bring you happiness, leading to a day filled with joy and unexpected romantic moments. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find enough time for yourself to engage in your favorite activities. The love from your spouse will help you forget life's difficulties. Be cautious at school, as you might have a disagreement with a senior. It's important to keep your anger in check.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Remedy: To boost your income, consider establishing a Chandra Yantra in your home’s place of worship.

Pisces: Smile! it’s the best remedy for all your problems. A friend might ask to borrow a significant sum of money today, but be careful, as helping out could strain your own finances. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to your entire family. Love is in the air for you, and everything around you seems rosy. Given your personality, you often feel overwhelmed by social interactions and crave some alone time amid the chaos. Fortunately, today will be perfect for that, as you’ll have plenty of time for yourself. You and your spouse will share a deeply emotional moment, communicating through your eyes. The bright morning sunlight will refresh and energize you today.