Gold Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Leo: Your cherished dream is on the verge of coming true, but it's important to manage your excitement, as excessive joy might lead to some challenges. Today presents an opportunity to make significant decisions to strengthen your business, and you may receive financial support from someone close to you. Expect to hear from relatives who are far away. Although there may be some disappointment in your love life, don't lose hope; love has its ups and downs. Positive changes at work will be in your favor. While you may attempt to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule, it might not go as planned. You will have plenty of time to connect with your partner, though your health might require some attention. Remedy: Throw four pieces of lead into flowing water to ensure happiness in your family life.

Lucky Color: Gold

Gold Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Virgo: Begin your day with some light exercise—it's time to start feeling good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and try to stick with it. Financial relief may come your way today, helping you overcome some monetary challenges. When dealing with personal matters, be generous, but choose your words carefully to avoid hurting those who care about you. You might miss a friend's presence today, sensing their influence even in their absence. Stay attentive when interacting with important people, as you might gain valuable insights. During a walk in the park, you may encounter someone from your past with whom you had differences. Later today, you might spend some quality time with your life partner, enjoying each other's company. Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it, especially on Saturdays, will greatly benefit your health.

Lucky Color: Teal

Teal Lucky Time: 8:45 AM - 10:15 AM

Libra: A spiritually inclined person brings blessings and a sense of peace. However, be cautious today, as your valuable possessions may be at risk of theft, so take extra care. Engage in something exciting and out of the ordinary with your family. Love and romance will keep you in high spirits. Listening to experienced individuals and applying fresh ideas at work will prove beneficial. Your sense of humor will be a significant strength today. Expect a delightful dinner and a restful night's sleep in your married life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Violet. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

5:15 PM - 6:45 PM. Remedy: Wear a one-faced Rudraksh in a white thread to enhance your financial well-being.

Scorpio: Avoid a diet that is rich and high in cholesterol. You may gain benefits from commissions, dividends, or royalties today. A friend's troubles might leave you feeling concerned. When out with your partner, be authentic in your appearance and behavior. Work will go smoothly today, with things turning in your favor. If you're feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family matters, consider visiting a spiritual teacher in search of deeper fulfillment. Today, you'll come to understand just how much you mean to your significant other.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM. Remedy: Wear a snake-shaped silver ring to help maintain harmony within your family.

Sagittarius: Stick to your exercise routine and avoid high-calorie foods. If you're traveling, be especially mindful of your valuables, as carelessness could lead to theft or loss. Your sharp wit will uplift the atmosphere around you. An exciting day awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. Today, you'll finally understand why your boss is often so harsh with you, which will bring you some relief. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will be valuable. Your spouse will be exceptionally wonderful today, and you might receive a delightful surprise from your partner.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Remedy: Regularly worship the silver idol of your presiding deity at home to strengthen your financial situation.

Capricorn: Your health will flourish as you enjoy happy moments with others, but be mindful not to neglect it, as this could cause problems later on. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money. Friends might become more involved in your personal life than you'd like. Your love life could take an exciting turn today, with your partner possibly bringing up the topic of marriage. If this happens, take the time to carefully consider all aspects before making any decisions. This is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Your talent for persuading others will bring you significant rewards. It seems your spouse is feeling especially fortunate to have you—make the most of this special moment today.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

5:15 PM - 6:45 PM. Remedy: To ensure a smooth family life, discard any old or torn books.

Aquarius: You'll be full of energy today and might accomplish something extraordinary. However, if you’ve invested in the stock market, be cautious, as there could be potential losses. Stay alert and attentive to your investments. Avoid making quick judgments about others and their motives; they might be dealing with their own pressures and could benefit from your compassion and understanding. Your fantasies might no longer be just dreams—they could become reality today. Be cautious with partnership projects, as they may bring more challenges than benefits, leaving you frustrated for allowing someone to take advantage of you. You might receive some bad news from your in-laws today, which could leave you feeling down and reflective. Despite these challenges, you'll also experience the many joys that come with married life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance happiness in your family.

Pisces: The demands of others may conflict with your need for self-care today. Don't suppress your feelings—take time to do what you enjoy in order to relax. An old friend might reach out for financial help, but be cautious, as offering assistance could strain your finances. The health of a female family member could cause you concern. Take lessons from past setbacks, as proposing today might not go as planned. It's a great day to start new projects and plans. If you've been waiting for something exciting to happen in your life, you may finally find some relief. However, your spouse might express frustration over the lack of excitement in your married life.