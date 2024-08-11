Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 August, Monday.

Aries: Engage in activities that excite you while keeping you relaxed. Avoid making hasty investments, as losses are likely if you don't carefully consider all options. Be cautious, as those close to you may try to take advantage of your generosity. An exciting day awaits, with gifts or surprises from your beloved. At work, you'll see progress as colleagues and seniors offer their full support. Enjoy a day filled with laughter, where most things go your way. Your spouse might bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful mischief. Remedy: To enhance positive experiences within the family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or in a pot filled with soil at home.

  • Lucky Color: Turquoise
  • Lucky Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Taurus: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but be mindful not to neglect it, as it could cause issues later on. Financial difficulties may ease with support from your parents. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure you have everyone's approval. Your love life will reach new heights, starting the day with your partner's smile and ending with dreams of each other. You may see progress in your work today. You'll also have ample time for yourself, which you can use to fulfill your desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Your partner seems to be in a fantastic mood today, so just help them make it the best day of your married life. Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati will bring bliss to your family life.

  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Gemini: It's a great day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem. Investments in antiques and jewelry could bring you gains and prosperity. Your spouse will go the extra mile to make you happy, filling your day with joy. Love will feel particularly soulful today, and you'll experience its depth. While it's a good day for relaxation and entertainment, if you're working, be sure to carefully review your business dealings. Students under this sign might find themselves glued to their mobile phones all day. You may face a series of arguments that make you consider giving up on your relationship, but don't give up so easily. Remedy: Donate red clothing to the needy for growth in your business and work life.

  • Lucky Color: Aqua
  • Lucky Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Cancer: Pressure from seniors at work and disagreements at home might cause stress, affecting your focus. It's not the best day financially, so be mindful of your money and curb unnecessary spending. Your partner may become impatient if you disregard their opinions. However, the day will also bring joy and happiness, especially with a lovely message you receive. Attending lectures and seminars today could introduce new ideas for growth. Your communication and work skills will shine, and you might receive a delightful surprise that enhances your marital happiness. Remedy: Greet the rising Sun while chanting Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha for improved financial well-being.

  • Lucky Color: Gold
  • Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Leo: Your cherished dream is on the verge of coming true, but it's important to manage your excitement, as excessive joy might lead to some challenges. Today presents an opportunity to make significant decisions to strengthen your business, and you may receive financial support from someone close to you. Expect to hear from relatives who are far away. Although there may be some disappointment in your love life, don't lose hope; love has its ups and downs. Positive changes at work will be in your favor. While you may attempt to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule, it might not go as planned. You will have plenty of time to connect with your partner, though your health might require some attention. Remedy: Throw four pieces of lead into flowing water to ensure happiness in your family life.

  • Lucky Color: Gold
  • Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Virgo: Begin your day with some light exercise—it's time to start feeling good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and try to stick with it. Financial relief may come your way today, helping you overcome some monetary challenges. When dealing with personal matters, be generous, but choose your words carefully to avoid hurting those who care about you. You might miss a friend's presence today, sensing their influence even in their absence. Stay attentive when interacting with important people, as you might gain valuable insights. During a walk in the park, you may encounter someone from your past with whom you had differences. Later today, you might spend some quality time with your life partner, enjoying each other's company. Remedy: Offering water to a Peepal tree and walking around it, especially on Saturdays, will greatly benefit your health.

  • Lucky Color: Teal
  • Lucky Time: 8:45 AM - 10:15 AM

Libra: A spiritually inclined person brings blessings and a sense of peace. However, be cautious today, as your valuable possessions may be at risk of theft, so take extra care. Engage in something exciting and out of the ordinary with your family. Love and romance will keep you in high spirits. Listening to experienced individuals and applying fresh ideas at work will prove beneficial. Your sense of humor will be a significant strength today. Expect a delightful dinner and a restful night's sleep in your married life.

  • Lucky Colour: Violet.
  • Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.
  • Remedy: Wear a one-faced Rudraksh in a white thread to enhance your financial well-being.

Scorpio: Avoid a diet that is rich and high in cholesterol. You may gain benefits from commissions, dividends, or royalties today. A friend's troubles might leave you feeling concerned. When out with your partner, be authentic in your appearance and behavior. Work will go smoothly today, with things turning in your favor. If you're feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family matters, consider visiting a spiritual teacher in search of deeper fulfillment. Today, you'll come to understand just how much you mean to your significant other.

  • Lucky Colour: Turquoise.
  • Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.
  • Remedy: Wear a snake-shaped silver ring to help maintain harmony within your family.

Sagittarius: Stick to your exercise routine and avoid high-calorie foods. If you're traveling, be especially mindful of your valuables, as carelessness could lead to theft or loss. Your sharp wit will uplift the atmosphere around you. An exciting day awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. Today, you'll finally understand why your boss is often so harsh with you, which will bring you some relief. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will be valuable. Your spouse will be exceptionally wonderful today, and you might receive a delightful surprise from your partner.

  • Lucky Colour: Black.
  • Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
  • Remedy: Regularly worship the silver idol of your presiding deity at home to strengthen your financial situation.

Capricorn: Your health will flourish as you enjoy happy moments with others, but be mindful not to neglect it, as this could cause problems later on. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money. Friends might become more involved in your personal life than you'd like. Your love life could take an exciting turn today, with your partner possibly bringing up the topic of marriage. If this happens, take the time to carefully consider all aspects before making any decisions. This is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Your talent for persuading others will bring you significant rewards. It seems your spouse is feeling especially fortunate to have you—make the most of this special moment today.

  • Lucky Colour: Brown.
  • Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.
  • Remedy: To ensure a smooth family life, discard any old or torn books.

Aquarius: You'll be full of energy today and might accomplish something extraordinary. However, if you’ve invested in the stock market, be cautious, as there could be potential losses. Stay alert and attentive to your investments. Avoid making quick judgments about others and their motives; they might be dealing with their own pressures and could benefit from your compassion and understanding. Your fantasies might no longer be just dreams—they could become reality today. Be cautious with partnership projects, as they may bring more challenges than benefits, leaving you frustrated for allowing someone to take advantage of you. You might receive some bad news from your in-laws today, which could leave you feeling down and reflective. Despite these challenges, you'll also experience the many joys that come with married life.

  • Lucky Colour: Pink.
  • Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.
  • Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance happiness in your family.

Pisces: The demands of others may conflict with your need for self-care today. Don't suppress your feelings—take time to do what you enjoy in order to relax. An old friend might reach out for financial help, but be cautious, as offering assistance could strain your finances. The health of a female family member could cause you concern. Take lessons from past setbacks, as proposing today might not go as planned. It's a great day to start new projects and plans. If you've been waiting for something exciting to happen in your life, you may finally find some relief. However, your spouse might express frustration over the lack of excitement in your married life.

  • Lucky Colour: Brown.
  • Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.
  • Remedy: Soak the roots of a Vidhara tree in a pot of water overnight, and drink the water the next morning to enjoy a harmonious time with your family.