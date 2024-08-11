Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 12 August, Monday.
Aries: Engage in activities that excite you while keeping you relaxed. Avoid making hasty investments, as losses are likely if you don't carefully consider all options. Be cautious, as those close to you may try to take advantage of your generosity. An exciting day awaits, with gifts or surprises from your beloved. At work, you'll see progress as colleagues and seniors offer their full support. Enjoy a day filled with laughter, where most things go your way. Your spouse might bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful mischief. Remedy: To enhance positive experiences within the family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or in a pot filled with soil at home.
- Lucky Color: Turquoise
- Lucky Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Taurus: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but be mindful not to neglect it, as it could cause issues later on. Financial difficulties may ease with support from your parents. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure you have everyone's approval. Your love life will reach new heights, starting the day with your partner's smile and ending with dreams of each other. You may see progress in your work today. You'll also have ample time for yourself, which you can use to fulfill your desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Your partner seems to be in a fantastic mood today, so just help them make it the best day of your married life. Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati will bring bliss to your family life.
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Gemini: It's a great day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem. Investments in antiques and jewelry could bring you gains and prosperity. Your spouse will go the extra mile to make you happy, filling your day with joy. Love will feel particularly soulful today, and you'll experience its depth. While it's a good day for relaxation and entertainment, if you're working, be sure to carefully review your business dealings. Students under this sign might find themselves glued to their mobile phones all day. You may face a series of arguments that make you consider giving up on your relationship, but don't give up so easily. Remedy: Donate red clothing to the needy for growth in your business and work life.
- Lucky Color: Aqua
- Lucky Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Cancer: Pressure from seniors at work and disagreements at home might cause stress, affecting your focus. It's not the best day financially, so be mindful of your money and curb unnecessary spending. Your partner may become impatient if you disregard their opinions. However, the day will also bring joy and happiness, especially with a lovely message you receive. Attending lectures and seminars today could introduce new ideas for growth. Your communication and work skills will shine, and you might receive a delightful surprise that enhances your marital happiness. Remedy: Greet the rising Sun while chanting Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha for improved financial well-being.