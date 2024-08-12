Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 13 August, Tuesday.

Aries: Be extra cautious about your health, especially if you have blood pressure concerns. Financially, you will stay strong. The favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras today will present you with multiple opportunities to earn money. Your eagerness to learn will lead to making new friends. Avoid any involvement in eve-teasing. It's a good day to launch a new venture in partnership, and everyone involved is likely to benefit. However, think carefully before committing to a partnership. Don't waste your valuable time; remember that once it's gone, it won't come back. Today, your spouse may reveal a less pleasant side of themselves. Remedy: Recite any of Lord Shiva's mantras for a blissful love life, as this will reduce the malefic effects of Mars and bring positive outcomes.

  • Lucky Color: Pink
  • Lucky Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Taurus: You will be highly active and energetic today, with your health fully supporting you. Those who have been facing financial difficulties for a long time may receive money from an unexpected source today, resolving many problems instantly. Your charm and personality will help you make a few new friends. Your partner may seek a deeper commitment from you. You might receive compliments at work. Be cautious with your belongings, as there's a risk of loss or theft if you're careless. Some believe that married life is filled with conflicts and intimacy, but today, everything will be peaceful. Remedy: To enhance your love life, immerse revadi (a sesame and sugar-based sweet) in water.

  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM

Gemini: You will experience sheer pleasure and enjoyment today, making the most of life. However, a creditor might visit you to request repayment of a loan. Although you’ll manage to repay it, this could lead to financial difficulties, so it's advisable to avoid borrowing. Your friends and family will take up much of your time. A special friend may offer comfort if you’re feeling down. This is one of those wonderful days at work where you'll feel good, with your colleagues appreciating your efforts and your boss being pleased with your progress. Businesspeople may also see profits today. Act like a star, but ensure your actions are worthy of praise. This evening, you'll enjoy one of the best moments of your life with your spouse. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and offer worship.

  • Lucky Color: Coral
  • Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Cancer: Friends might introduce you to someone special who will have a significant impact on your thoughts. You may spend a lot of money on a party with friends today, but your financial situation will still remain strong. The arrival of guests at your home will make the day pleasant and enjoyable. There's a good chance you'll meet an interesting person today. Work opportunities may arise through the women you know. However, due to a party or gathering at your home, you might find your time slipping away. Those around you may do something that rekindles the love in your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: To boost your financial prospects, worship Lord Bhairav.

  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Leo: Today's entertainment should include sports activities and outdoor events. You are likely to receive financial benefits today because of your children, which will bring you great happiness. Take care of your children's needs and focus on beautifying your home. A home without children may be orderly, but children bring warmth and joy to it. Love is on its way to you, so stay alert to what's happening around you. You'll notice an improvement in your attitude and work quality at the office today. In your free time, you might watch a movie, but you may end up feeling like it was a waste of time as the film won't be to your liking. While married life isn't always filled with romance, today is set to be exceptionally romantic. Remedy: For family happiness, offer one red chili, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.

  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Virgo: The support of highly influential people will give a significant boost to your morale. However, due to excessive spending in the past, you may face financial challenges today, leaving you in need of money without much success. Your desire for knowledge will help you make new friends, and it's a good day for romance. The hard work you've done in the past will bring results and rewards today. It's important for you to take some time for yourself, as too much work could lead to mental stress. Be careful not to take your partner for granted, as this could lead to an argument. Remedy: Strengthen your financial life by honoring your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

  • Lucky Color: Turquoise
  • Lucky Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Libra: You may spend time in sports to keep up your physical stamina. However, try to resist the urge to live in the moment and avoid overspending on entertainment. Unexpected responsibilities might disrupt your plans, leading you to focus more on helping others than yourself. If you're planning a short vacation with your partner, expect a memorable experience. As competition intensifies, your work schedule will become more demanding. Consider spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or other religious places to find peace and avoid unnecessary troubles. Today, you'll realize that the vows you took in your marriage were true, as your spouse truly is your soulmate.

  • Lucky Colour: Pink.
  • Auspicious Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM.
  • Remedy: Feed barley to cows to bring happiness into your family life.

Scorpio: You’re likely to enjoy some well-deserved leisure today. Married individuals of this zodiac sign may receive financial benefits from their in-laws. Be mindful and considerate, especially with those who love and care for you. Your bond is unbreakable. However, you may face challenges in convincing your partners to go along with your plans. Despite this, it’s a favorable day, and you’ll manage to carve out some quality time for yourself. If you've been feeling down lately, today might bring a sense of relief and blessing.

  • Lucky Colour: Violet.
  • Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM.
  • Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to enhance success in your job or business.

Sagittarius: Shake off the gloom that's holding you back and hindering your progress. New opportunities for making money will prove to be profitable. Your children might cause some concern at school due to a lack of interest in their studies, but personal matters will stay under control. Don’t offer excuses at work—focus on doing your job well to stay in your boss's good graces. Traveling will open up new experiences and connections with important people. Today, you'll feel fortunate to be married.

  • Lucky Colour: Yellow.
  • Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.
  • Remedy: Uphold strong values and character to create joyful moments in your family life.

Capricorn: A lot will rest on your shoulders today, so having a clear mind will be crucial for making decisions. Investing in real estate could be highly profitable. You might receive unexpected gifts and presents from relatives and friends. However, romance may take a hit due to your spouse's poor health. Admitting a mistake at work will work in your favor, but take time to analyze how you can improve. Apologize to anyone you’ve wronged—remember, everyone makes mistakes, but only the unwise repeat them. Travel may bring benefits but could also be costly. Be aware that your spouse might be less attentive to your health today.

  • Lucky Colour: Black.
  • Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.
  • Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting your partner items made of steel or iron.

Aquarius: Your rash behavior could strain your relationship with your wife, so consider the consequences before acting impulsively. If possible, take a break to change your mood. Today, you might experience a steady outflow of money, making it challenging to save. Focus on working hard for your family’s well-being, letting love and a positive outlook guide your actions, not greed. Your romantic feelings will be returned today. Take charge of your career decisions, and you’ll see the rewards. You'll have some spare time to socialize and pursue your favorite activities. With a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life.

  • Lucky Colour: Aqua.
  • Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.
  • Remedy: Offer Prasad in the form of jaggery and gram (chana) to improve your health.

Pisces: Neglecting your parents could severely impact your future prospects. Remember, good times are fleeting, and our actions—much like sound waves—echo back to us, creating harmony or discord. What we sow today, we shall inevitably reap tomorrow. Be cautious, as a friend may approach you for a significant loan, and while helping them might seem noble, it could jeopardize your financial stability. Dedicate yourself to the well-being of your family, ensuring that love and a clear vision, rather than greed, guide your decisions. You may receive a compliment that highlights your professional expertise. However, be prepared—your skills will be put to the test, and focused effort will be crucial to achieving the results you desire. Traveling will expand your horizons, introducing you to new places and influential people. Today, your spouse is in an exceptionally good mood, and a pleasant surprise may be in store for you.

  • Lucky Colour: Maroon.
  • Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.
  • Remedy: Distribute sweets and savories made from ground yellow chana dal to those in need to enhance your health and well-being.