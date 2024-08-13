Lucky Color: Maroon

Gemini: Psychological fear might unsettle you, but positive thinking and focusing on the bright side will help keep it at bay. Today, you'll realize that investing wisely often pays off, as an old investment brings profitable returns. Your wife will play a key role in transforming your life. Be someone who takes charge and shapes their life through personal effort, rather than relying on others. The power of love will give you a renewed sense of purpose. Changes at work will work in your favor. To enjoy a pleasant evening, make sure to work diligently throughout the day. Today, you'll appreciate just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: For excellent health, keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree the next morning.

Lucky Color: Gold

Gold Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Cancer: Your overall health will be fine, but travel may be hectic and stressful. Be cautious with commitments and financial transactions, handling them with care. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. A marriage proposal might be on the horizon, as your love life could turn into a lifelong bond. You'll be in the limelight today, with success within your grasp. In your free time, you might find a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special today, enhancing your married life. Remedy: For economic well-being, use a moderate amount of red chili in your cooking.

Lucky Color: Brown

Brown Lucky Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM

Leo: Your strong confidence and a light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. However, financial problems may hinder your ability to think clearly. Social events will offer a great opportunity to build connections with influential people. Your day might be slightly disrupted by interruptions from your spouse's family members. At work, you may discover that someone you thought was an enemy is actually a well-wisher. Though your family will share their concerns with you today, you might be more focused on your own world, spending your free time doing something you enjoy. Your spouse may unintentionally disrupt a plan or project, but try not to lose patience. Remedy: Keep a scented handkerchief in your pocket for a wonderful and memorable love life.

Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Virgo: Be cautious about your sitting posture to avoid injury, as good posture not only enhances your personality but also significantly improves your health and confidence. Financially, today will be a mixed day. You can earn profits if you put in hard work. It’s a good time to engage in activities with youngsters. Love is in the air, so embrace the blissful feelings. However, your dominant attitude might attract criticism from colleagues. You often feel overwhelmed after social interactions and seek solitude, and today you'll have ample time for yourself. Your married life may take a positive turn, with things aligning in your favor. Remedy: For professional success, accept a donation of rice from your mother or an elderly woman, bundle it in a white cloth, and keep it in your home.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Turquoise Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Libra: Try to keep your impulsive and stubborn tendencies in check, especially during the party, as they could dampen the mood. Financially, the day will be a mixed bag. You could see monetary gains, but only if you put in the hard work. The day begins with good news from close relatives or friends. However, you might find it challenging to make your partner understand your perspective. Be open to new money-making ideas that come your way today. Focus your time and energy on helping others, but be careful not to get involved in matters that don't concern you. You might face some stress with your spouse if domestic help doesn't show up for work today. Remedy: Improve your health by donating black and white blankets at sacred places.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.

Scorpio: Stay alert today, as someone might attempt to use you as a scapegoat. Stress and tensions could rise, so it's important to remain calm. To succeed, rely on the advice of innovative and experienced individuals when it comes to financial decisions. The arrival of guests will make your day pleasant and enjoyable. For those who are deeply in love, today you'll experience a special connection that transcends everything else. New ideas you explore today could prove to be highly productive. Despite your busy schedule, you'll find some time for yourself to enjoy your favorite activities. Though life has been challenging lately, today you will find comfort and joy in the company of your spouse. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse will bring auspicious results for your health.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

Sagittarius: You’ll feel very active and energetic today, with your health fully supporting you. Someone with ambitious plans and ideas might grab your attention, but make sure to verify their credibility before investing. Criticism may come your way if you focus too much on finding faults in others, especially from relatives. It’s important to realize that this habit is a waste of time and doesn't benefit you—it's better to work on changing it. Be cautious, as your girlfriend may not be completely honest with you. A journey taken for better career opportunities could prove successful, but make sure to seek your parents' permission first to avoid any objections later. Despite having plenty of free time today, you might struggle to find activities that truly satisfy you. Your health could be affected by the stress caused by your spouse. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by helping and serving saintly people, monks, nuns, and others belonging to religious orders.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

Capricorn: Don’t waste your time daydreaming—focus your energy on doing something meaningful. A neighbor might approach you for a loan today; it’s wise to check their credibility first to avoid any potential financial loss. Spending too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies could upset your parents. Remember, planning your career is just as important as playing games, so finding a balance will help keep them happy. Today, you may experience the beauty of pure and pious love. There might be a positive change in your work environment, and several issues will arise that need your immediate attention. Your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and bliss today. Remedy: For financial growth, eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

Aquarius: Combine physical education with mental and moral training for holistic development. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Financial transactions will keep you busy throughout the day, but by the end, you’ll have managed to save a decent amount. Friends and loved ones will be there to support you. If you’re single, you might meet someone special today, but be sure to clarify their relationship status before proceeding. You’ll recognize the value of your family’s support in your professional success. Although you might plan to spend quality time with your family, unexpected work may cause those plans to fall through. Today, you’ll realize just how much you mean to your partner. Remedy: For increased family happiness, wrap two fistfuls of lentils in a red cloth and give them to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

Pisces: Avoid forcing others to do things for you; instead, consider their desires and interests, which will bring you immense happiness. Your efforts will be rewarded as blessings and good fortune come your way, and the hard work you’ve put in will finally pay off. Spend your free time enhancing the beauty of your home—your family will truly appreciate it. Love and romance will keep your spirits high. The workday will go smoothly, and it’s a great time to network with influential people. Today, you'll truly appreciate the joy of having a wonderful life partner. Remedy: Perform an abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to gain significant health benefits.