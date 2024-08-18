Lucky Color: Black

Black Lucky Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Virgo: Today is a day of special care for expectant mothers. An improvement in your financial situation will allow you to make important purchases. Guests will fill your home, creating a pleasant and delightful evening. Brighten your love life by taking a trip to a picnic spot. If you're still unemployed, you'll need to put in extra effort today to secure a good job—only hard work will bring the results you desire. Despite your busy schedule, you'll manage to carve out some time for yourself, though you might not be able to use it exactly as you wish. Your parents may bless your spouse with something truly special today, which will further enhance your married life. Remedy: For good health, consider donating mustard oil after looking at your reflection in it.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Aqua Lucky Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

Libra: Your tendency to focus on difficulties and exaggerate them might undermine your inner strength. It's a good idea to steer clear of any long-term investments for now. Instead, take some time to enjoy pleasant moments with a close friend. An evening out with friends or a shopping trip will bring you joy and excitement. It's also a fortunate day in matters of love—your partner might pleasantly surprise you by fulfilling some of your long-held fantasies. Today promises to be lively and social. Others may seek your advice and readily agree with your suggestions. If you have some free time, consider playing a game, but be cautious, as there's a slight risk of an accident, so stay alert. Unfortunately, you may feel disappointed by your partner, which could lead you to question your relationship or even consider ending it. To enhance your well-being, consider donating bronze vessels at a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Scorpio: Don't let frustration take hold of you. A boost in your finances will make it easier to settle those long-standing bills and dues. The cheerful mood of your family members will bring warmth and positivity to your home. Your loved one might be hoping for some quality time and perhaps a few thoughtful gifts today. If your partner doesn't follow through on a promise, try not to take it personally—it's important to sit down and discuss things openly to resolve any issues. You may find yourself advising your children on time management, helping them make the most of their day. The day holds a romantic vibe, with good food, pleasant scents, and happiness creating a wonderful atmosphere for you and your partner to enjoy. For better health, consider adding cardamom, which is associated with the planet Mercury, to your daily diet.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM.

Sagittarius: Meditation will bring you a sense of relief and calm. If you're a well-established businessperson under this zodiac sign, be sure to invest your money with careful consideration today. Your children will help you with household chores—encourage them to engage in these activities during their free time. Spread small acts of kindness and love to make the day truly special. At work, you might discover that someone you thought was an adversary is actually a well-wisher. It's a great day for both social and religious gatherings. You'll find that your life partner is more wonderful than ever today. To boost your income, consider feeding rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM.

Capricorn: You'll likely find joy in celebrating the success of others by offering them praise. Your financial situation should improve as the day progresses. Spend quality time with those who love and care for you. However, your romantic relationship might face some disapproval. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is within reach. Be mindful not to waste your free time on unproductive activities. Although your neighbors might try to cause trouble in your married life, your bond is strong and won't be easily shaken. For added good fortune in your love life, consider eating a bit of sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

Aquarius: Today promises sheer pleasure and enjoyment for those planning to go out and have some fun. However, your financial situation may not be in the best shape, making it challenging to save money. It's important to keep your temper in check to avoid upsetting your family members, and make sure to act thoughtfully when you're out with your partner. Be cautious at work and ensure that all important files are thoroughly complete before handing them over to your boss. Business-related travel will likely prove beneficial in the long term. If your domestic help is unavailable today, it could cause some tension with your spouse. To enhance your prosperity, greet the rising sun with a salute and recite 'Om' 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.

Pisces: Reuniting with an old friend will lift your spirits today. You may also receive financial support from your mother's side, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Enjoy some joyful moments with family and friends. Some might experience a romantic evening filled with beautiful gifts and flowers. It's a day to proceed with caution, so hold off on sharing your ideas until you're confident they will succeed. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping away from others and indulging in something you love—this can bring positive changes into your life. If you've been feeling down for a while, today may be the day you start to feel truly blessed. For continued success in your business and career, fill a dry coconut with a mixture of roasted flour, unrefined sugar crystals, and powdered sugar, and bury it in a secluded spot where black ants can find it.