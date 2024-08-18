Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 19 August, Monday.
Aries: Your friends might introduce you to someone who will have a significant impact on your perspective. You may find yourself spending money today to repair a faulty electronic device. Be patient with children or those who lack experience. You'll experience a deep and genuine love. The positive attitude of your boss could create a lively atmosphere at work. However, be cautious with your belongings to avoid loss or theft. Today, you'll recognize just how wonderful your marriage truly is. Remedy: Applying a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead can help attract financial success.
- Lucky Color: Black
- Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Taurus: You'll finally find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses you've been facing. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help keep them at bay permanently. You'll see financial gains coming from multiple sources. However, your relationship with your spouse may become strained due to your excessive focus on work. Keep your love as fresh as cherished treasures. Someone at work might surprise you with a kind gesture today. Although you'd like to spend time with those close to your heart, you may not be able to do so. You and your spouse will create a beautiful memory together today, one that will stand out in your married life. Remedy: To maintain a peaceful family life, seek the blessings of your father or father-like figures every morning.
- Lucky Color: Aqua
- Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM
Gemini: Avoid making hasty decisions based on fleeting impulses, as it could negatively impact your children's interests. Financial losses are possible today if you invest based on someone else's advice. A close acquaintance might be in an unpredictable mood. Romantic feelings will be warmly reciprocated. At work, everything seems to be in your favor today. Any construction work you begin today will be completed to your satisfaction. Your efforts to improve your marital life will yield results beyond your expectations today. Remedy: To maintain a balanced and healthy life, consider donating green fabric and bangles to eunuchs. Being kind to this marginalized community, which is ruled by Mercury, can greatly help in reducing the planet's malefic effects.
- Lucky Color: Indigo
- Lucky Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Cancer: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will provide you with ample time to relax today. Financially, things are looking up as you recover delayed payments. You'll make positive changes in your home environment. Your energy levels will be high, thanks to the joy your partner brings you. However, partnership projects may lead to more issues than benefits, leaving you frustrated for letting someone take advantage of you. Students might find themselves distracted by thoughts of love today, which could consume much of their time. It seems that you will receive special attention from your spouse. Remedy: For growth in business and work life, consider donating red clothing to those in need.
- Lucky Color: Gold
- Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Leo: You'll finally find relief from the long-standing tensions and strains you've been facing. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help keep stress at bay permanently. Unexpected financial gains from an unknown source today may resolve many of your money troubles. Family responsibilities will demand immediate attention, and neglecting them could be costly. You and your partner will dive deep into your love today, experiencing its intense joys. Pending projects and plans will finally start coming together. You may feel a nostalgic urge to indulge in activities you loved as a child. Despite the recent challenges you've faced, today you'll feel as if you're in a paradise created by your spouse's love. Remedy: For increased happiness among family members, consider tossing a bronze coin with a hole into water.