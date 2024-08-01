Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 August, Friday.
Aries: Don't get nervous or lose confidence when meeting high-profile individuals; maintaining composure is as crucial for your well-being as capital is for a business. Long overdue arrears and dues will finally be recovered. Relatives and friends might drop by for a wonderful evening. Brighten your lover's day with a lovely smile. If you need to take a day off, don't worry—things will run smoothly in your absence. If any issues arise, you'll easily resolve them when you return. Feeling pressed for time with family and friends can be upsetting, and you might experience this today. Your life partner will make great efforts to ensure your happiness today. Remedy: Use silver plates and spoons for better health and fitness.
Lucky Colour: Green.
Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm
Taurus: Avoid high-calorie foods to stay fit and healthy. Those investing in the stock market may face losses today, so it's crucial to be vigilant and cautious with your investments. Being overly generous could lead to people taking advantage of you. Your love life will flourish today, so continue to express your affection. It's a perfect day to start new projects and plans. Your sense of humor will be your greatest asset, making it a wonderful day with your spouse. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to enhance family happiness, as it amplifies the negative effects of Mars.
Lucky Colour: Pink.
Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm and 3:45 pm.
Gemini: Stay optimistic and focus on the bright side. Your confident outlook will help realize your hopes and desires. If you've invested in land overseas, you might sell it today at a good price, yielding a profit. Spend your spare time enjoying the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. Personal affairs will be under control. It's a great day to start new projects and plans. As a native of this zodiac sign, you have an interesting personality; you enjoy lively times with friends and also value solitude. Today, you'll find some 'me' time in your busy schedule. You'll have a pleasant chat with your partner and realize how much you love each other. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant in the evening to enhance your love life.
Lucky Colour: White.
Auspicious Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cancer: Be cautious while driving. Past investments are likely to yield benefits today. Be mindful of your words to avoid hurting your grandparents' feelings; it's better to stay silent than waste time babbling. Engage in meaningful activities to show you care. You might feel the absence of love today. Those hindering your success at work will face setbacks in front of you. Favorable planetary positions will bring many reasons for you to feel pleased. Your spouse might be influenced by others and argue with you, but your love and compassion will resolve the situation. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.