Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 3 pm.

Leo: Smile, as it is the best remedy for all your problems. Avoid lending money today, but if necessary, ensure to get a written agreement specifying the repayment duration. An infant's illness will demand your immediate attention, so seek proper medical advice to avoid complications. The power of love gives you a reason to cherish life. Use your intellect to complete professional projects and generate new ideas. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will be beneficial. Expect special attention from your spouse today. Remedy: Soak the roots of a Vidhara Tree in a pot of water overnight. Drink the water the next morning to enjoy a great time with your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 5 pm

Virgo: You will recover from a prolonged illness, but avoid a selfish, short-tempered person who could cause you tension and aggravate your condition. Use your innovative ideas to make extra money. Family members will hold a special place in your life. Try not to fall in love too easily. Your partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. A family member may insist on spending time with you today; although you will agree, it might be time-consuming. You'll have plenty of time for romance with your spouse today, but be mindful of your health. Remedy: Offering Prasad made of jaggery and gram (chana) will improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Orange or Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Start your day with yoga and meditation to boost your energy levels throughout the day. Improvement in your finances is certain. However, the family situation might be tense, with a possibility of arguments or disputes. Stay calm and control your reactions in such cases. Plan something special for the evening to make it a romantic and exciting day. Be mindful of your attitude at work, as a dominating demeanor may attract criticism from colleagues. Rituals, hawans, or auspicious ceremonies will take place at home. Your partner's romantic side will be especially pronounced today.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Remedy: Chanting the Mercury Gayatri mantra, "ॐ चन्द्रपुत्राय विद्महे रोहिणीप्रियाय धीमहि तन्नो बुधः प्रचोदयात" (Om Chandraputraaya Vidmahe Rohinipriyaaya Dheemahi, Dhanno Bhudaha Prachodayaat), in the morning can bring favorable results in your professional life.

Scorpio: To lead a contented life, focus on improving your mental toughness. Be cautious with your investments, as financial losses are possible today. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive issues at home. Expect a fantastic day in your love life. Leverage your professional power to boost your career prospects, as you are likely to achieve great success in your field. Dedicate your skills to gain an advantage. Engaging in charity and social work will be fulfilling, and you can make a significant impact by contributing your time to noble causes. Enjoy the many benefits of married life today.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Remedy: Use a neem twig for brushing your teeth to help maintain good financial health.

Sagittarius: Take complete rest to recharge your body; otherwise, fatigue may lead to pessimism. Today, you can easily raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Be cautious not to let friends take advantage of your generosity. For those immersed in love, the music of love will resonate deeply today, making you forget all other songs. You will have the stamina and expertise to increase your earning power. Spending time with a friend is fine, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it is just a waste of time. You will feel like royalty with the warmth of your fabulous spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Remedy: Regular intake of triphala (a combination of three herbs in powdered form) will bring great health benefits.

Capricorn: Be cautious while driving, especially on turns, as someone else's negligence could cause problems for you. Investing in antiques and jewelry will bring gains and prosperity. Despite your efforts, those you live with may not be pleased with you today. Plant a sapling to foster growth and positivity. Your dominating attitude might attract criticism from colleagues. In your spare time, you will finally tackle tasks you've been planning but haven't executed yet. You might misunderstand your spouse today, which could keep you upset throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.

Remedy: Keep a yellow piece of cloth in your pocket, wallet, or near you for a healthy body and mind. Yellow is a great mood enhancer.

Aquarius: Don't get upset when you face a tricky situation. Just as food owes its flavor to salt, some unhappiness is necessary to appreciate happiness. Attend a social gathering to lift your mood. All the money you invested in the past to secure your future will yield positive results today. Plan something special for your children, and make sure your plans are realistic so you can achieve them. Your future generations will remember you for the thoughtful gift. Share a candlelit meal with your beloved. There will be benefits in business and education for some. In your free time, you can watch a web series on your mobile. The day is wonderful for your married life, so let your partner know how much you love them.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Remedy: Apply chandan or saffron on your forehead before heading out to work to enhance your professional life.

Pisces: Try to leave work early and do things you truly enjoy. At a party, you might meet someone who can offer valuable financial advice. This is also a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents. However, erratic behavior from your partner could ruin the romance today. Your partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. Students of this zodiac sign may struggle to concentrate on their studies and might waste precious time with friends. Your spouse might not meet your daily needs today, which could upset your mood.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by taking good care of pet dogs.