Lucky Color: Coral

Coral Lucky Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Gemini: Health thrives when you share happiness with others. To enjoy a smooth life and maintain a stable lifestyle, it's important to pay close attention to your finances today. Address any domestic issues promptly. Romance will be delightful and exhilarating. At work, your colleagues will take your words seriously. You'll be brimming with great ideas, and the activities you choose will bring rewards beyond your expectations. Your spouse will be especially energetic and loving today. Remedy: Worship Lord Lakshmi-Nrusimha (the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu) and chant the Nrusimha Kavach for ongoing happiness in your family.

Lucky Color: Violet

Violet Lucky Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Cancer Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical health. Today, your siblings may seek financial assistance from you, which could strain your finances, but the situation will improve soon. Be cautious when dealing with friends, business associates, and relatives, as they might not prioritize your interests. Your soulmate will have you on their mind all day. Avoid committing to any new joint ventures, and consult with trusted people if necessary. It's unwise to keep repeating actions that no longer serve a purpose—you’re only wasting your time. Today, your spouse will make you feel like you’re the most important person in the world. Remedy: Wearing white clothes regularly will promote good health.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Leo: An evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful not to overeat, as it could affect your morning. A chronic health issue might flare up today, potentially requiring a hospital visit and incurring significant expenses. You may have the chance to attend social events, where you'll meet influential people. Love is in the air today—embrace the joy it brings. At work, your colleagues will offer great support, and new alliances are likely to form. You might find some free time to watch a web series on your mobile. However, there's a risk that the love between you and your spouse might wane. It's important to communicate and resolve any differences to prevent the situation from worsening. Remedy: Keeping showpieces or idols made of plaster of Paris (POP) at home will contribute to excellent health.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Virgo: Your honest and bold opinions might unintentionally hurt a friend's pride. You could receive income from unexpected sources today. The cheerful mood of your family members will create a lively atmosphere at home. Traveling may strengthen your romantic bond. At work, it's your day to shine, so don't hesitate to express your thoughts. Today is a day to let loose and enjoy—you'll experience an intense level of love and romance with your spouse. Remedy: Enhance your health by including milk and curd in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

Libra: Consider beginning a meditation and yoga practice to enhance your physical well-being and build mental resilience. Although you might splurge on a party with friends today, your financial situation will remain stable. Seek comfort and love from your spouse, as their presence can be a source of relief. However, be mindful of your behavior, as your partner may be in an unpredictable mood. It's a favorable day to start a new venture, especially in partnership, but take time to carefully consider any potential collaborations. If you manage to carve out some personal time despite a busy schedule, use it wisely—it could benefit your future. You may experience some tension with your spouse today. Remedy: To strengthen your love relationships, consider giving gifts related to the moon, such as white or silver-colored fabrics, pearls, or sweets.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Scorpio: You may encounter criticism due to your tendency to judge others. Keeping a sense of humor and remaining open-minded can help you handle any sharp remarks more gracefully. Financially, you might see improvement through speculation or unexpected gains. This is also a favorable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. However, be cautious, as interference from a third party could create tension between you and your partner. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve their desired outcomes today, and working professionals can showcase their talents at the workplace. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, you may feel the urge to seek solitude, which could be beneficial. However, your spouse may seem particularly self-centered today. Remedy: Recite mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva for a harmonious love life, as this can help mitigate the negative effects of Mars and bring positive influences.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

Sagittarius: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Consider taking your family out for a get-together and generously spending on them. Cherish these moments and share love with your family members. However, your thoughts may be heavily focused on your partner throughout the day. Your professional skills might be put to the test, so concentrate your efforts to achieve the desired results. A pleasure trip could bring satisfaction. You may find yourself getting annoyed with your spouse over something as simple as grocery shopping. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, try eating crystal sugar (Mishri) with water to bring sweetness to your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Capricorn: Today is an excellent day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good. Financially, this day will be more prosperous than usual, and you can expect to earn a satisfying amount of money. The evening promises to be joyful as your home fills with guests, creating a warm and lively atmosphere. Love will feel like the freshness of spring today—full of flowers, sunshine, and a sense of excitement. Your efforts at work will be recognized and appreciated. It's a great day overall, so take some time to reflect on your own shortcomings; this self-evaluation can lead to positive personal growth. After facing various challenges in your marriage, today presents a golden opportunity to cherish and celebrate your love for each other. Remedy: Show kindness to the sweeper community, and consider donating raw coal and black sesame seeds wrapped in woolen fabric for professional success.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

Aquarius: You’ll find yourself open to positive influences today. Financial worries may ease as your parents step in to offer support. However, someone at home might feel frustrated if you've been neglecting household responsibilities. Be cautious, as your girlfriend may not be entirely trustworthy. Your artistic and creative talents will earn you a lot of admiration. If you live away from home, you might choose to spend your evening in a peaceful park or quiet spot after finishing your tasks. Your partner's laziness could interfere with your plans today. Remedy: Help and serve visually-challenged individuals, and you'll notice positive changes in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM.

Pisces: You'll likely enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, be cautious to avoid anything that could weaken your strength. One of your siblings may ask to borrow money, and while you'll be willing to help, it could strain your finances. It's important to tackle some necessary cleaning around the house right away. Your partner may expect both your time and a gift today. It's a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Overall, it's a positive day, allowing you to carve out some quality time for yourself. You’ll also have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the joys of married life. Remedy: Chant the mantra 'ॐ स्त्रां स्त्रीं स्त्रौं सः केतवे नमः' (Om Sram Sreem Srom Sah Ketave Namaha) 11 times to attract positive financial outcomes.