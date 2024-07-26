Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 July 2024, Saturday.

Aries: Pay close attention to your diet, especially if you suffer from migraines, as missing meals can cause undue emotional stress. Avoid making financial decisions today without consulting an experienced advisor to prevent potential losses. An invitation to your child's award ceremony will bring you happiness and pride as they meet your expectations. Love might take you to new emotional heights without having to go anywhere. Today is perfect for a romantic trip. Remember, nothing is impossible with determination. Your married life may see a positive turn today. Watching a movie with your loved ones can make the day enjoyable and entertaining.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM.

Remedy: Donate barley equivalent to your weight at a cowshed (goshala) to maintain great health.

Taurus: Put your high energy to good use today and invest wisely. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. Avoid being forceful in matters of love. Today, many issues will require your immediate attention. You might feel troubled by your spouse. What could be better than watching a good movie in a luxurious multiplex on a holiday?

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

Remedy: Make your love life interesting by gifting your partner white flowers, such as roses, carnations, or jasmine.

Gemini: It is time to overcome your fears, as they not only drain your physical energy but also shorten your life. Today, you may benefit from the support of your brother or sister. Enjoy the company of guests and plan something special with your relatives; they will appreciate it. Help someone see themselves succeeding in love. Reassess your strengths and future plans. You will feel the warmth of your life partner's love today. After a long time, you might finally catch up on sleep, leaving you feeling very relaxed and invigorated.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM.

Remedy: To enhance your love life, immerse revadi (sesame and sugar-based sweet) in water.

Cancer: Your rash behavior may damage your relationship with your wife. Consider the consequences before acting impulsively. If possible, take a break to change your mood. Speculative investments will bring profits. Evenings with friends will be highly entertaining and enjoyable. Understand the feelings of your beloved today. If traveling, ensure you carry all important documents. Your spouse will appreciate you today, praising you and falling for you again. Your father might bring you a special gift today.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM.

Remedy: Offer seeds of Dhatura (black thorn apple) to Lord Shiva to attain a fit body and a sound mind.

Leo: Meditation and self-realization will be beneficial for you today. Make wise investments to ensure returns on your hard-earned money. Children may cause some disappointment at school due to a lack of interest in their studies. Resolve any long-standing quarrels today, as tomorrow might be too late. Avoid repeating actions that no longer hold importance, as it only wastes your time. Your spouse might not be very supportive in difficult situations today. Spend quality time with your mother; she might share some loving anecdotes from your childhood.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM.

Remedy: Give a radish placed on a bronze plate to any temple or to beggars around the temple to maintain harmony and balance in the family.

Virgo: You will be very active and agile today, with your health fully supporting you. Investments made in the past will bring prosperous returns today. Unexpected good news later in the day will bring happiness and cheer to the entire family. You will realize how much your sweetheart loves you. You'll have ample time to spend with your spouse, who will feel overwhelmed by your attention and love. Enjoy good food and romantic moments today. By meeting an intellectual person, you will find solutions to many of your problems.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your prayer room or altar, and perform daily worship to foster mutual trust and understanding.

Libra: Engage in sports today, as it's the secret to staying youthful. Your financial situation will improve as delayed payments are recovered. You will make positive changes to your home environment. Love may bring some pain today. You'll spend some time alone by going out without telling anyone, and even though you'll be by yourself, your mind will be racing with thoughts. Your spouse might argue with you because you forgot to share something important. Your close ones may not understand your thoughts, causing you stress.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM.

Remedy: Give tandoori (clay oven) rotis to a reddish-brown dog to bring sweetness to your love life.

Scorpio: Today, take the time to relax and find happiness among close friends and family members. Ignore those who approach you for temporary loans. You can achieve your goals by using your charm and intelligence. It's going to be an amazing day for your love life. As a native of this zodiac sign, you are very interesting; you thrive both in the company of friends and in solitude. Today, you’ll find some 'me' time in your busy schedule. You'll feel like royalty with the warmth and affection of your fabulous spouse. Expect a phone call from someone you've been wanting to talk to for a long time, which will bring back many cherished memories.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

Remedy: To improve your financial condition, stay away from intoxication.

Sagittarius: You are likely to experience body pains today. Avoid any physical exertion that could put more stress on your body, and ensure you get sufficient rest. Your plan to save money can be successfully achieved today, allowing you to save appropriately. Evenings with friends will be highly entertaining and filled with pleasure. Today, love will come to you unexpectedly. Given your personality, you often feel overwhelmed by social interactions and seek solitude amid the chaos. Today will be great for you as you'll have ample time for yourself. Your life partner will be exceptionally wonderful today. Expect a day filled with religious activities such as visiting a temple, offering help to those in need, and practicing meditation.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to improve your health.

Capricorn: Your energy level will be high today. However, money gains might not meet your expectations. If you receive an invitation to a new place, accept it gracefully. Romance will rule your heart. You may spend most of your day sleeping at home, but in the evening, you'll realize the importance of time. Someone around you might do something special that will make your life partner fall for you all over again. While "work hard and party harder" might be the modern mantra, remember that excessive partying can harm your health.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

Remedy: Worship a silver idol of your presiding deity at home regularly for a strong financial position.

Aquarius: To lead a contented life, focus on strengthening your mental resilience. Keep your investments and future goals private. Expect joyful moments with family and friends, and a sudden romantic encounter today. Business travel will prove beneficial in the long run. Today, you will experience what it feels like to have a happy married life. You might have a disagreement with a senior at school, so it’s important to keep your anger in check.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

Remedy: To enhance your economic status, wash your feet before eating, or if that’s not possible, remove your footwear while eating.

Pisces: Children will brighten your evening, so plan a nice dinner to end a dull and hectic day. Their company will rejuvenate you. If you’ve invested in overseas land, you may be able to sell it today at a good price and earn a profit. A family function could introduce you to new friends, but choose wisely as good friends are valuable treasures. You may feel a lack of love today, and watching a movie in your spare time might not be satisfying. Your spouse may be too busy for you today, but cooking something special together could spice up your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM.

Remedy: Gift items made of shells, pearls, or conch to your partner for a fulfilling love life.