Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 July 2024, Sunday.

Aries: Don't get disheartened. Your creativity can be very rewarding if used wisely. Your brother will be more supportive than expected. There is a chance someone might propose to you. Be mindful of your words, as you might accidentally hurt your family’s feelings, leading to regret and efforts to make amends. People around you might do something that will rekindle your partner's affection for you. Remember, relationships are more valuable than money. You can earn money, but love and trust are priceless. Remedy: Incorporate more green into your daily attire to enhance your health.

Lucky Color: Magenta

Magenta Lucky Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

Taurus: A friend might challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance. Be careful not to compromise your values and approach every decision rationally. If you're traveling, keep an eye on your valuables, as there's a risk of theft. Ensure your purse is stored safely. Family responsibilities may increase, causing stress. Your love partner will surprise you with something beautiful today. It's a good day to visit a lawyer for legal advice. There's a possibility of tension between you and your spouse, so communicate to resolve differences before they worsen. Family is crucial to you, and you might enjoy spending time with them today. Remedy: Feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog for greater financial success.

Lucky Color: Beige

Beige Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Gemini: Your energy level will be high today. You can easily raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Your witty nature will brighten the environment around you. You'll experience the sweet joys of love today. It's time to tackle pending problems, and you know you need to start somewhere, so think positively and begin making efforts today. The rain will bring a romantic atmosphere, and you'll feel a similar ecstasy with your life partner throughout the day. You'll have a friendly conversation with your father, which will make him happy. Remedy: Gift your lover yellow flowers, such as carnations, roses, or chrysanthemums, to strengthen your bond of love and affection.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Cancer: The selfish behavior of a friend or acquaintance might disturb your mental peace today. You are likely to benefit from the help of your brother or sister. Older relatives might make unreasonable demands. Avoid dictating to your lover, as it could lead to serious problems. In the evening, you might feel like getting away from home for a walk on the terrace or in a park. High expectations today could lead to sadness in your married life. However, you will remain at peace and communicate openly with others. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night, and in the morning, pour this water at the root of the nearest tree.

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

Dark Blue Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Leo: Today, you are filled with hope. Long-pending arrears and dues will finally be recovered. Despite your efforts, the people you live with might not be very happy with you. You may find someone to share the ecstasy of love with. Consider spending time at a park or shopping mall with the younger members of your family. Your life partner will express all their good feelings for you today, despite any recent challenges. Sitting under a tree's shade will help you relax mentally and physically, allowing you to reflect on life's lessons. Remedy: Donate a bronze diya at a temple of Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu to bring bliss to your family life.

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

Dark Blue Lucky Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Virgo: Just as food owes its flavor to salt, a bit of unhappiness is essential to appreciate the value of happiness. If you've borrowed money from a relative, you may need to return it today. It's a great day for attention, with many activities lined up, leaving you with the challenge of deciding which to pursue. There's a strong chance of meeting someone who appeals to your heart. Volunteering today will not only help others but also boost your self-esteem. In your married life, today is exceptional, and you'll experience something truly unusual. You might feel compelled to leave the house without informing anyone due to inner conflict, but you won't find a solution. Remedy: Offer a mixture of water, rice, and milk to the moon to ward off negative thoughts.

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

Dark Blue Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Libra: You will find relief from the tensions and strains that you have been experiencing for a long time. Now is the right time to change your lifestyle to keep them at bay permanently. Financial stability will help you stay afloat during tough times, so consider investing and saving your money starting today to avoid future troubles. You may have opportunities to attend social functions that will bring you into close contact with influential people. The ecstasy of the entire universe is held between those in love, and you are lucky to experience this. Travel, entertainment, and socializing are on your agenda today, making the world around you seem more vibrant and full of love. Spend some quality time with your mother today, as she may share some loving anecdotes from your childhood with you.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

1:45 PM - 3:15 PM. Remedy: For a good financial life, chant ॐ गं गणपतये नमः (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times every day.

Scorpio: Think twice before speaking, as your words might unintentionally hurt someone's feelings. Today, you may need to spend a significant amount of money on your parents' health. While this may strain your finances, it will also strengthen your bond with them. Your ability to impress others will bring rewards, so stay cheerful and face any downs in love with courage. Some friends might visit you today, but it's best to avoid consuming toxic substances like alcohol or cigarettes during this time. Miscommunication could cause trouble, but you can manage it by sitting down and talking things out. You'll likely spend quality time with your partner, which will strengthen your emotional connection.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM. Remedy: Creating problems for any auspicious event, such as a marriage, will weaken Venus. For a stable and secure financial status, avoid such actions.

Sagittarius: Take some time to relax this evening. You have the potential to earn money independently; all you need is to believe in yourself. A visit to a religious place or a relative is likely on the cards. Make sure to behave appropriately while out with your partner. If you are married with children, they might complain about not getting enough of your time. You could have a disagreement with your spouse today over an old issue, like a forgotten birthday, but everything will be resolved by the end of the day. Traders and businesspeople of this zodiac sign may see their dreams of profit come true today.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Remedy: Use plates and spoons made of silver for great health and fitness.

Capricorn: Today, you will be full of energy and accomplish tasks in half the time it usually takes. The money you've saved for a long time may come in handy today, though spending it could dampen your spirits. You might be concerned about the health of an elderly person. Your sweetheart will miss you terribly all day, so plan a surprise to make it a beautiful day for both of you. It's time to tackle pending problems, and you know you need to start somewhere—think positively and begin your efforts today. Your marriage will go through a wonderful phase today. You may find yourself enjoying television more than usual, but be sure to take special care of your eyes.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Magenta. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

5:15 PM - 6:45 PM. Remedy: For strong family ties, keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in the office.

Aquarius: Health can improve by sharing happiness with others. Some important work may be put on hold due to financial constraints. Focus on new opportunities and seek help from your best friends. Your love life will take a beautiful turn today, giving you the heavenly feeling of being in love. You might spend time with a friend today, but avoid consuming alcohol, as it is just a waste of time. You will realize the joy of being with your soulmate, and appreciate that your spouse is the one for you. If your words aren't heard, don't lose your temper. Understand the situation and your advice, and respond accordingly.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM.

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM. Remedy: For a good financial life, keep green stones in flower pots, use green bottles for plants, and have green tiles in the bathroom.

Pisces: Encourage your mind to be open to positive emotions like love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these emotions take hold, your mind will naturally respond positively to every situation. Value your time and money, or you may face troubles and challenges in the future. A quarrel with a neighbor might spoil your mood, but don't lose your temper as it will only escalate the situation. No one can argue with you if you choose not to engage. Strive to maintain cordial relations. Today, you will realize that your love partner is someone who will love you forever. A spiritual leader or elder may offer valuable guidance. You might spend a wonderful evening with your spouse, and the bright morning sun will rejuvenate you inside and out.