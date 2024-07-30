Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 31 July 2024, Wednesday.

Aries: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for your spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life, filtering both good and bad experiences. It helps in solving life's problems and provides necessary insight. Unexpected bills might increase your financial burden. Gather everyone for your big party—you'll have extra energy today to organize events for your group. The day is filled with joy and happiness, accompanied by a lovely message. Your ability to learn new things will be remarkable. Avoid gossiping, as it wastes most of your time. Your efforts to improve your marital life will yield better results than expected today.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM.

Remedy: Maintain an aquarium at home and feed the fish to increase your income.

Taurus: Be optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confident expectations pave the way for the realization of your hopes and desires. Today, you will understand the importance of money and how unnecessary spending can negatively impact your future. Children might make the day challenging, so use affection to keep their interest and avoid undue stress. Remember, love begets love. Show your affection by placing flowers at your window. It's a good day to send your resume or appear for an interview. Act as if you are a star today, but make sure to do only praiseworthy things. Your spouse will be more wonderful than ever, and you might receive a pleasant surprise from the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

Remedy: Use pure honey liberally every day to enjoy a good family life.

Gemini: You have good chances of recovering from a physical illness. Invest any surplus money in real estate. Your excessive energy and enthusiasm will bring favorable results and ease domestic tensions. However, your beloved may seem a bit irritated, which could add pressure on your mind. Small business owners might incur losses today, but don't worry if you are working hard and putting in the right efforts—you will see good results eventually. You might face criticism from your senior due to incomplete tasks from the past. Your free time today will likely be spent catching up on office work. If your plan to meet someone gets ruined due to your spouse's health, you will still have a wonderful time together.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

Remedy: Help your grandparents and elderly figures to make progress in your professional life.

Cancer: Listen to everyone; you might find solutions to your problems. Be cautious, as any of your movable property could be stolen today. Trying to meet everyone's demands will leave you feeling pulled in many directions. Avoid being forceful in love affairs. A journey undertaken for better career prospects may materialize, but make sure to get your parents' permission first to avoid objections later. Use your free time today to chat with the younger members of your household. Be aware that neighbors might wrongly expose personal aspects of your married life to family and friends.

Lucky Colour: Mint Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to gain auspiciousness in business and work life.

Leo: You will be very active and agile today, with your health fully supporting you. Real estate investment would be lucrative. Good advice from family members will bring gains. Travel will promote a romantic connection. You may not get good results at the office today, and someone close might betray you, causing you worry throughout the day. However, business travel will prove beneficial in the long run. Your life partner will put in a lot of effort to make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

Remedy: Chant "ॐ कें केतवे नमः" (Om Kem Ketave Namaha) 11 times for quick growth in your profession.

Virgo: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. An old friend may offer valuable advice on increasing your business profits today—if you follow their guidance, you'll be in luck. Don't let your friends take advantage of your generosity. Emotional disturbances could trouble you, but it’s a good day for retailers and wholesalers. Amidst your busy life, you'll find enough time for yourself to do your favorite things. However, your spouse might slightly affect your reputation today.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

Remedy: Recite "ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः" (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times to enhance family life.

Libra: People around you will be highly demanding today. Don’t promise more than you can deliver, and avoid exhausting yourself just to please others. You might face money-related problems, but with your understanding and wisdom, you can turn a loss into a profit. Trouble may be brewing on the home front, so be mindful of what you say. Use your discretion in love matters today. Engage in creative activities. Although you plan to indulge in your favorite activity during your free time, an uninvited guest may disrupt your plans. Suspicion of your partner could escalate into a major argument.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.

Remedy: Donate mustard oil after looking at your reflection in it to maintain good health.

Scorpio: Your doubting nature might lead to defeat today. Investing in your residence will be profitable. A short trip to visit a relative will bring comfort and relaxation from your hectic daily schedule. You may strongly feel your partner's absence. Surprisingly, the most irritating person on your work team might seem intellectual today. Spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place to avoid unnecessary troubles and disputes. Your married life will be uniquely special today, and you'll experience something truly unusual.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM.

Remedy: Improve your health by donating black and white blankets at sacred places.

Sagittarius: Building castles in the air won't help you; take action to meet your family's expectations. You understand the importance of money, and the money you save today will be useful in the future to overcome major difficulties. Your thirst for knowledge will help you make new friends. You might face the agony of love today. It’s a wonderful day to negotiate with new clients, and your magnetic, outgoing personality will capture hearts. After a difficult phase in your married life, today will provide some respite.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM.

Remedy: For great health benefits, eat almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, ghee, and offer yellow cloth at religious and spiritual places.

Capricorn: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side. Your confident expectations will pave the way for realizing your hopes and desires. If you manage a business with close ones or relatives, be very cautious today to avoid financial losses. Children might disappoint you at school due to a lack of interest in studies. You will discover a wonderful new side of your love partner. Seek assistance from others to achieve your goals today. Although you want to spend time with loved ones, you may not be able to. Your partner seems to be in a fabulous mood today, so help make it the best day of your married life.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Auspicious Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM.

Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to fill your home with happiness, satisfaction, and contentment.

Aquarius: Use your energy to assist someone in distress. Remember, a perishable body has little value if it’s not used to benefit others. Today, you can learn how to accumulate and save money effectively and put it to good use. While you may experience some tension, family support will be there for you. Resolve any long-standing disputes today, as delaying may make it more difficult later. Expect promotions or monetary benefits for deserving employees. Although you often neglect to take breaks while caring for your family, today you’ll find time to focus on yourself and explore a new hobby. Be aware that relatives might affect your marital bliss today.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM.

Remedy: For a fulfilling love life, avoid cruelty towards animals and choose a vegetarian lifestyle for both you and your partner. This will greatly enhance your love life.

Pisces: Your kind nature will bring many joyful moments today. Explore new investment opportunities that come your way, but only commit after thoroughly assessing their viability. It's time to address some cleaning around your house. You might find yourself struck by Cupid's arrow with little chance of escape. Attending trade shows and seminars will help enhance your business contacts. Be cautious not to engage in pointless arguments today, as they will spoil your mood and waste your precious time. Your spouse seems to feel particularly fortunate to have you, so make the most of this positive moment.