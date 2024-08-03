Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 4 August, Sunday.

Aries: Participating in sports and other outdoor activities can help you regain your energy. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables to avoid theft or misplacement. Acting carelessly can increase the risk of losing your belongings. Trying to force decisions on others today will likely backfire, so handle situations patiently for the best outcomes. You may experience a unique kind of romance today. Embrace travel opportunities, as this day is like the springtime of your life, filled with romance, just you and your significant other. By organizing your day effectively, you can make the most of your free time and accomplish a lot.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 7:45 PM - 9:15 PM.

Remedy: Improve your financial situation by always wearing clean and washed clothes.

Taurus: Your charming behavior will attract attention today. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. Improved understanding with your spouse will lead to happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. Despite having pending tasks, romance and socializing will dominate your thoughts. Avoid making harsh comments if you find yourself in an argument. Your spouse will be full of energy and love today. By organizing your day better, you can take advantage of your free time and accomplish a lot.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

Remedy: If you're feeling tired today, keep a copper coin in your pocket or wallet.

Gemini: Playing with kids will provide a wonderful healing experience. Certain important tasks may come to a halt due to financial constraints. Plan something special for your children, ensuring your plans are realistic and achievable. Your future generations will always remember you for this gift. For some, wedding bells will ring, while others will find romance to lift their spirits. Today, act like a star by doing praiseworthy things. Your spouse will express beautiful words today, highlighting your value in their life. Always thinking you're right is not the best attitude; strive to be more flexible.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

Remedy: Improve your financial situation by donating white clothes or fabrics to women.

Cancer: You will find relief from the tensions and strains that have been weighing on you for a long time. Now is the right time to change your lifestyle to keep them at bay permanently. Your dedication and hard work will be noticed and bring financial rewards today. It's a good time to consider entering a matrimonial alliance. You might experience the bittersweet pain of love. Understanding the importance of personal space, you are likely to have a lot of free time today, which you can use to play a game or go to the gym. Your spouse may not meet your needs today, leading to some frustration. Postponing today’s work for tomorrow may result in unfavorable outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Remedy: Offering water on a Shivlinga will be auspicious for your love life.

Leo: Your generous attitude will be a blessing in disguise, helping you overcome vices like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic improvements. Today, use your intelligence and influence to resolve sensitive issues at home. Be cautious as your romantic partner may try to flatter you with lines like, "Don't leave me alone in this lonely world." It's essential to give time to the relationships and people you value most. Those around you may do something that makes your partner fall for you all over again. A family member might share a love-related problem with you today; listen carefully and offer thoughtful advice.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Remedy: Improve your finances by feeding cows with Chana Dal (split Bengal grams).

Virgo: Today is a day for relaxation. Consider giving your muscles relief with an oil massage. While there is a possibility of monetary gains, your aggressive nature might prevent you from earning as much as you hope. Tension may arise, but family support will be a great help. If you go on a date, avoid bringing up controversial topics. Be polite and charming to everyone you meet, as only a few will know the secret behind your magic charm. Someone might show excessive interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll realize there’s nothing to worry about. You may feel misunderstood by your family and might choose to distance yourself and speak less today.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

Remedy: Bring luck and positivity into your family life by performing acts of charity, such as setting up free water kiosks for the poor and needy.

Libra: Go out for a long walk to benefit your health. Your efforts to save money might not be successful today, but don't worry, the situation will improve soon. Children may make the day challenging, so use affection to keep them engaged and reduce stress. Remember, love begets love. Those taking a short vacation with their beloved will have a memorable time. Use your free time today to complete unfinished tasks from the past. The love of your spouse will help you forget all the hardships in your life. You might feel lazy in the morning, but if you muster the courage to step out, you'll accomplish a lot.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract good financial fortune.

Scorpio: Psychological fears might unsettle you today, but positive thinking and focusing on the brighter side will help keep them at bay. Avoid betting or gambling, as losses are likely for those who indulge. Domestic work may be tiring and a major source of mental stress. Be understanding of your beloved’s feelings and choose your words carefully when interacting with important people. Your life partner will be exceptionally wonderful today. Meeting a beautiful stranger during a trip could lead to some great experiences.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.

Sagittarius: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. For some, a new addition to the family will bring moments of celebration and joy. Someone might compliment you today. It’s best to stay away from others and focus on giving yourself ample time and care. Your spouse might surprise you with something wonderful. It will be a day that feels unhurried, allowing you to relax and stay in bed for as long as you like. Today, you might experience much-needed rejuvenation.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

Remedy: For a better love life, gift a silver elephant to your partner.

Capricorn: Your charming behavior will attract attention today. Financial profits are likely to come your way in the evening, as any money lent out before will be returned. Children might seek your help with their school projects. You will enrich your life by giving joy to others and forgiving past mistakes. Today, you’ll enjoy spending time in a peaceful place, away from all relatives. Family disagreements might affect your married life. If you have a melodious voice, you can make your partner happy by singing a song for them.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM.

Remedy: Enjoy a blissful family life by reading the Parvati Mangal Stotra.

Aquarius: Prioritize your health over social life today. There may be a constant outflow of money, making it difficult to accumulate wealth. Make sure to spend quality time with your family, showing them that you care. Avoid giving them any reason to complain. Your love life will be fantastic today, so keep the romance alive. If you're away from home due to studies or work, use your free time to call your family members, and don't be surprised if you get emotional during the conversation. Even if the world seems challenging, you'll find comfort in your partner's arms. You might receive a phone call from someone you’ve wanted to speak with for a long time, which could bring back many memories and make you feel nostalgic.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Remedy: Regularly worship a silver idol of the presiding deity at your home to strengthen your financial position.

Pisces: Your generous attitude will be a blessing in disguise, helping you overcome vices such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. Investing in real estate could be profitable. Family responsibilities may increase, leading to mental tension. However, your love life will experience a beautiful turn today, giving you a heavenly feeling of being in love. Given your tendency to feel overwhelmed by social interactions, today will be especially favorable as you’ll have ample time to yourself. Your married life will also see favorable developments. Although familial conflicts might cause some worry, you’ll be able to stay at home and manage them.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to bring happiness to your family.