Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 5 August, Monday.

Aries: Avoid a diet high in rich and cholesterol-heavy foods. Investigate thoroughly before committing to an investment scheme that interests you—consult experts for guidance. Ensure everyone's approval before making changes to your home environment. A pleasure trip is on the horizon, which will rejuvenate your energy and passion. Your artistic and creative talents will earn you much appreciation. Despite a busy routine, you will find time for yourself today and can engage in something creative during your spare moments. It's an exciting day—expect to experience the heights of love and romance with your spouse. Remedy: Maintain your health by tying black and white threads on both your toes.

Lucky Color: Teal

Teal Lucky Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Taurus: Try to leave the office early for some recreation. You might have a disagreement with your spouse over money matters, but you can resolve it with a calm attitude. Seek your elders' advice before making any changes at home to avoid their anger and unhappiness. Romance may not flourish today, and even thoughtful gifts might not help. Stay attentive when talking to important people, as you could gain valuable insights. You will have some free time today, which you can use for meditation to maintain mental peace. Be aware that your spouse's actions might slightly affect your reputation. Remedy: Enhance family life by reciting Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha 11 times.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Gemini: Destroy negative thoughts before they lead to mental illness. Engaging in donation and charity work can provide you with complete mental satisfaction. Spending money on essential household items might cause financial strain today, but it will prevent many future problems. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. Take this time to refresh your friendships by recalling good memories. If you're considering a new business partnership, gather all the facts before making any commitments. Housewives of this zodiac sign can relax after household chores by watching a movie on TV or engaging with their mobile phones. Today, you will experience the true joy of being married. Remedy: Improve your financial life by keeping a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home.

Lucky Color: Brown

Brown Lucky Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Cancer: Attend a social gathering to lift your spirits. Today, you can earn money independently. A gift from an overseas relative will bring you joy. Be cautious, as secret affairs can damage your reputation. Give your best effort today for excellent rewards. Favorable planetary alignments will provide you with many reasons to feel happy. However, be mindful, as expenses might strain your relationship with your life partner. Remedy: Wear perfumes and scented accessories when meeting your lover. Venus, which rules over scents and fragrances, will help enhance your love life.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Turquoise Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Leo: Today, you feel relaxed and ready to enjoy yourself. For success, follow the advice of innovative and experienced individuals. Your family will support and guide you during a crisis. Observing those who have mastered a skill can teach you valuable lessons and boost your self-confidence. Love life brings hope. At work, you might discover that someone you thought was an enemy is actually a well-wisher. In the evening, you may want to take a walk on the terrace or in a park. Your spouse is in a great mood today and might surprise you. Remedy: Feed food to black and white cows to strengthen and energize your love life.

Lucky Color: Black

Black Lucky Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Virgo: Your health will flourish as you share happy moments with others, but neglecting it could cause problems later on. Today, seek your elders' blessings before leaving the house, as it will benefit you. Be patient with children or those less experienced than you. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take some time to be with them and have an open and honest conversation. Your partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. In your spare time, you might watch a movie, but you may end up feeling it was a waste of time if you don't enjoy it. It's a good day for romance with your better half. Remedy: Use bamboo, cane, or a reed basket or tray to keep fruits and bread. This will help remove barriers in family life.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

Libra: Your generous attitude can be a hidden blessing, freeing you from vices such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, egoism, and jealousy. Avoid long-term investments and instead, spend some pleasant moments with a good friend. Children may help you complete household chores. An unexpected romance could bloom if you go out with friends in the evening. Although you might face opposition from senior colleagues, it’s important to stay calm. To make the most of your free time, spend it doing what you love, away from others. This can bring positive changes to your life. Today could be one of the best days of your married life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

Remedy: To make progress in your professional life, chant "ॐ क्षितिपुत्राय विद्महे लोहितंगाय धीमहि तन्नो भौमः प्रचोदयात" (Om Kshiti Putraaya Vidmahe Lohitangaaya Deemahi Dhanno Bhaumaha Prachodayaat) 11 times a day.

Scorpio: You'll have plenty of time for yourself today, so take a long walk to benefit your health. Financial issues may cause discord in the family; in such cases, think carefully before speaking to family members and seek their advice. Children will demand attention but will also bring joy. Your partner cares deeply for you, which may lead to occasional anger. Instead of reacting defensively, try to understand their perspective. It’s a good day for businesspeople, as unexpected profits or windfalls may occur. Though you may feel lazy and want to stay in bed, you’ll later realize the value of time and regret wasting it. Someone might show excessive interest in your spouse today, but by the end of the day, you’ll see that nothing is amiss.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM.

Remedy: Improve your financial condition by feeding jaggery (gur) to cows.

Sagittarius: Today, your confidence will grow, and progress is assured. Businesspeople heading out for work should keep their money in a secure place, as there's a risk of theft. A family member's behavior might upset you, so it's important to have a conversation with them. Neglecting your sweetheart could create tension at home. At work, avoid being too pushy; instead, try to understand others' needs before making decisions. Students should focus on their studies and avoid wasting time with friends, as this is a crucial period for their careers. Your spouse's rude behavior might weigh on you today.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

Remedy: Help and serve poor and needy women to bring positivity into your love life.

Capricorn: Your health remains good. If you have invested in land overseas, you might sell it today at a good price, yielding profits. Despite your efforts, the people you live with may not be very happy with you. It's best to resolve any long-standing quarrels today, as tomorrow might be too late. You may invest more in technology to speed up your work. While your family shares many problems with you today, you might remain preoccupied and choose to spend your spare time doing something you enjoy. Married life can have its challenges, and you may encounter some today.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Remedy: Recite the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak to improve your love life.

Aquarius: Stay calm and tension-free today. You'll handle monetary transactions throughout the day, and by the end, you'll have saved a good amount. Minor changes will be made around the house to improve its appearance. Avoid falling in love too easily. Work will go smoothly, and you'll be in a good mood all day. You will have the chance to spend time with your lover and express your feelings. While your neighbors might try to disrupt your married life, your bond will remain strong.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

Remedy: Offer seven almonds and seven grains of black grams at a Shani temple to strengthen your love life.

Pisces: Excessive worry and stress could harm your health, so it's important to avoid confusion and frustration to maintain mental clarity. While people usually hesitate to lend money, you'll feel relieved by helping someone in need. A letter arriving by post will bring happy news to your entire family. Let go of worries and enjoy the company of your romantic partner. Focus on your work and avoid emotional confrontations. You might find a reliable solution to a problem during your free time today. This could be the best day of your married life, allowing you to experience true ecstasy of love.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for excellent health.