Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 6 August, Tuesday.

Aries: Be extra cautious about your health, especially if you have blood pressure concerns. Any money-related issues can be resolved today, leading to financial benefits. Though a period of tension may arise, family support will be helpful. Even valuable gifts might not bring cheer, as they could be rejected by your partner. Prioritize any backlog of correspondence and focus on important issues today. Your spouse might slightly affect your reputation negatively. Remedy: To remove barriers in your love life, offer whole turmeric (साबुत हल्दी) in flowing water.

Lucky Color: White

White Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Taurus: Engage in sports to maintain perpetual youth. Avoid overspending to impress others. You'll feel a surge of excitement and confidence today, thanks to the support of family and friends. Reflecting on happy memories from the past will keep you occupied. It's a good day for retailers and wholesalers. However, you might waste your free time on unproductive activities. The poor health of a child or elder in your home could cause tension, impacting your married life. Remedy: Improve your financial life by using green vehicles.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Aqua Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Gemini: Your health can flourish by sharing happiness with others. Married couples might need to spend significantly on their children's education today. Some people may make promises they can't keep; it's best to ignore those who talk without delivering results. Be mindful of your speech, as harsh words can disrupt the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Achieving your goals will require hard work and patience. While spending time alone can be beneficial, you might feel anxious about something on your mind. It's advisable to speak with an experienced person and share your concerns. Relatives might cause some issues in your marital bliss today. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to strengthen love relations.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Cancer: Personal problems may affect your mental happiness, but engaging in mental exercises like reading something interesting can help you cope. Safeguard any extra money by investing it in a secure place for future returns. You'll have an extra burst of energy today, perfect for organizing events and gatherings. Emotional disturbances might trouble you. Those in foreign trade are likely to see positive results today, and working professionals can fully utilize their talents at the workplace. While people close to you may seek your company, you'll prefer spending time alone to achieve mental peace. A significant expenditure could cause a disagreement with your spouse. Remedy: Recite the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak to improve your love life.

Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Leo: You will be emotionally vulnerable today, so avoid situations where you might get hurt. Business profits can bring joy to many traders and entrepreneurs. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will help you make new friends. Brighten your love life by visiting a picnic spot. Pending proposals will get implemented. Engage with influential people to expand your network. Today, you will fall in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints to maintain good health.

Lucky Color: Teal

Teal Lucky Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Virgo: Today, you'll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the usual time. Make use of what you already have before buying more. Relatives might criticize you for unnecessarily finding faults in others, which is a waste of time and brings no benefit. It's better to change this habit. The day will be filled with the fragrance of roses, allowing you to enjoy the ecstasy of love. The work you do today at the office will benefit you differently in the future. After work, indulge in your favorite hobbies to calm down. However, you might experience stress in your relationship with your spouse, leading to a prolonged discord. Remedy: Recite Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly for a smooth family life.

Lucky Color: Coral

Coral Lucky Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Libra: Today might be a low-energy day, and you could find yourself getting irritated over small things. However, you can make money by putting your savings into conservative investments. Guests will fill your house for a pleasant and wonderful evening. Romance might take a backseat today, as your beloved may be quite demanding. Despite the low energy, you'll need to perform at a high level, and shopping and other activities will keep you busy most of the day. You'll have ample time to spend with your partner, but be mindful of your health. A helpful remedy is to use a red carpet or bedsheet.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

Scorpio: Try to control your emotions, especially anger. Married couples might need to spend a significant amount on their children's education today. A dispute over money matters could arise among family members, so it's wise to encourage everyone to be clear about finances and cash flow. Set aside worries and enjoy the company of your romantic partner. A change of job could bring you mental satisfaction. Someone close to you will want to spend quality time together, but a lack of time might prevent this, leaving you both upset. However, you and your spouse will share a deep, soulful romantic conversation today. For better health, consider offering raw turmeric to running water as a remedy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

Sagittarius: Your hope will bloom like a delicate, fragrant, and dazzling flower. Today, you'll have a considerable amount of money, bringing you peace of mind. Devote your spare time to selfless service, as it will bring happiness and tremendous joy to you and your family. It's a good time to refresh your friendships by reminiscing about the good times you shared. Listen to your inner feelings before committing to any partnership. Children of this zodiac sign will spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent injuries. You'll spend an amazing day with your spouse today. For a prosperous business and stable work-life, keep a bowl filled with a mixture of milk, water, and sugar by your bedside at night, and pour it at the root of a tree near your home the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

Capricorn: Today, you are expected to enjoy good health. With your well-being in check, you might plan to play with your friends. Profits in business will bring joy to many traders and businesspeople. For some, a new arrival in the family will create moments of celebration and party. A special friend may be there to wipe away your tears. A new partnership looks promising today. Avoid gossiping, as it will waste much of your time. You will find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. For good health, recite "ॐ शुक्राय नमः" (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

Aquarius: Your frustration could negatively affect your health if you keep dwelling on past events. Try to relax as much as possible. Small-scale business operators might receive beneficial financial advice from close ones today. An invitation to an award function for your child will be a source of happiness, as you'll see your dreams coming true with their achievements. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, spend some quality time together and communicate openly. You may feel quite upset with your subordinates for not meeting expectations. Your free time might be wasted on unnecessary tasks today. Avoid pushing your partner for anything, as this will only create distance between you. For good health, wear a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Teal. Auspicious Time: 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM.

Pisces: Realize that self-trust is the essence of heroism as you battle your prolonged illness. Pending issues might become more complicated, and expenses could weigh on your mind. Avoid controversial topics that could lead to arguments with loved ones. Today, you may find it difficult to express your feelings to your beloved. However, you might see progress in your work. The day may start off tiring, but as it goes on, you'll start seeing positive results. By the end of the day, you'll find time for yourself and might spend it with someone close. Be careful not to misunderstand your spouse, as it could keep you upset all day. To improve your health, consider donating a flag or banner to a religious place.