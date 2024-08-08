Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Virgo: Your kind nature will bring many happy moments today. Property deals will materialize, resulting in fabulous gains. Unexpected good news later in the day will bring happiness and cheer to the entire family. You and your love partner will experience an intense and joyful connection today. At work, you might finally get the kind of assignment you've always wanted. A spiritual leader or elder will offer valuable guidance. Love making will be at its best as you feel a deep emotional bond with your life partner. As a remedy, keep peacock feathers at home for a flourishing business and career.

Lucky Color: Black

Black Lucky Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Libra: Your polite behavior will be well-received, and many people will offer you verbal praise. Consider investing any surplus money in real estate. While children may demand your attention, they will also bring joy. Be mindful of how you handle things, as your spouse's mood may be challenging. At work, remain discreet and courageous, especially in the face of potential opposition. Someone from your past may reach out and make your day memorable. However, your spouse might intentionally hurt your feelings today, which could leave you feeling upset for a while.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM. Remedy: Share your blessings by providing food to those in need.

Scorpio: Take ample rest to restore your energy, as a weary body can weaken the mind. Recognize your true potential—it's not your strength but your willpower that needs attention. Avoid those who seek temporary loans. Enjoy quality time with your family, and let romantic memories fill your day. Relatives may bring you new opportunities for growth and prosperity. It's important to make good use of your free time, or you might fall behind in life. Expect your spouse to do something truly special for you today.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial well-being.

Sagittarius: Your smile will act as a powerful antidote to depression today. Avoid friends who borrow money but fail to repay it. Relatives may surprise you with unexpected gifts, but they might also seek some assistance from you. If you're considering marrying your partner, it's a good day to discuss it, but make sure you have a sense of their feelings first. You'll have the energy and skills today to boost your earning potential. Spending time with an elder family member could provide valuable life insights. Your married life will feel especially wonderful today.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 4:45 PM to 6:15 PM.

4:45 PM to 6:15 PM. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree in your home or office.

Capricorn: Your playful, childlike nature will emerge, putting you in a joyful mood today. Handle bank dealings with extra caution. For some, a new addition to the family will bring reasons to celebrate. Romantic feelings will be returned with warmth. Your partners will show enthusiasm for your new plans and ventures. Several issues may arise today that require your immediate attention. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you happiness.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM. Remedy: To boost your income, wrap a circular piece of bronze in green fabric and keep it in your pocket or wallet.

Aquarius: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance today. Be sure to stay true to your values and make rational decisions. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. It's a favorable day for handling domestic issues and completing pending household tasks. Consider sharing a candlelit meal with your loved one. Positive changes might occur in your work environment today. Later in the evening, you may feel the urge to step out and take a walk on the terrace or in a park. Your life partner will seem more wonderful than ever today.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or curios made of plaster of Paris (POP) in your home will promote excellent health.

Pisces: Today, you may encounter several tensions and differences of opinion, leaving you feeling irritated and uneasy. Unresolved issues could become more complicated, and financial concerns might weigh heavily on your mind. Some of your time will be consumed by pending household tasks. However, your sweetheart will be your guiding angel today, so savor those moments. Work-wise, the day should go smoothly, with your communication and skills leaving a strong impression. Unfortunately, there might be a lack of trust between you and your spouse, causing some strain in your marriage.