Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 August, Friday.
Aries: Today promises relief from a prolonged illness, bringing you a beneficial day. However, past excessive spending may catch up with you, leading to a dire need for money without any immediate solution. Criticizing others unnecessarily could draw criticism from relatives, wasting your time and yielding no benefits. It's wise to change this habit. Your lover might be in an unpredictable mood, so maintaining your best behavior is crucial. Fresh problems could arise at work, especially if you don't handle situations diplomatically. You'll have some free time today, which you can use to meditate and achieve mental peace. Your spouse might express frustration over your not-so-happy married life. As a remedy, consider improving your monetary conditions by placing reed over windows and doors.
- Lucky Color: Maroon
- Lucky Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Taurus: Your wife may cheer you up today. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. It's a day full of happiness as your spouse makes efforts to bring you joy. You are likely to be rewarded for your fair and generous love. Work at the office will gain momentum with the full cooperation of colleagues and seniors. Be sure to handle correspondence with care. Today, your marriage will reach a wonderful high point. As a remedy, regularly watering a tamarind tree will ensure your health remains wonderful.
- Lucky Color: Indigo
- Lucky Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Gemini: Your energy level will be high today, so use it to complete pending tasks. You'll radiate a positive aura and leave the house in a good state of mind, but your mood might be affected if any of your precious items are stolen. Older relatives may make unreasonable demands, but don't worry—like ice, your sorrow will melt away today. If you're appearing for a competitive exam, stay calm and don't let fear unnerve you. Your efforts will surely bring positive results. You'll also have plenty of time for yourself today, which you can use to fulfill your desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. However, taking your partner for granted could lead to a fight. To improve your financial life, drink milk with turmeric powder.