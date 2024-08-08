Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 9 August, Friday.

Aries: Today promises relief from a prolonged illness, bringing you a beneficial day. However, past excessive spending may catch up with you, leading to a dire need for money without any immediate solution. Criticizing others unnecessarily could draw criticism from relatives, wasting your time and yielding no benefits. It's wise to change this habit. Your lover might be in an unpredictable mood, so maintaining your best behavior is crucial. Fresh problems could arise at work, especially if you don't handle situations diplomatically. You'll have some free time today, which you can use to meditate and achieve mental peace. Your spouse might express frustration over your not-so-happy married life. As a remedy, consider improving your monetary conditions by placing reed over windows and doors.

  • Lucky Color: Maroon
  • Lucky Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM

Taurus: Your wife may cheer you up today. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh money. It's a day full of happiness as your spouse makes efforts to bring you joy. You are likely to be rewarded for your fair and generous love. Work at the office will gain momentum with the full cooperation of colleagues and seniors. Be sure to handle correspondence with care. Today, your marriage will reach a wonderful high point. As a remedy, regularly watering a tamarind tree will ensure your health remains wonderful.

  • Lucky Color: Indigo
  • Lucky Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Gemini: Your energy level will be high today, so use it to complete pending tasks. You'll radiate a positive aura and leave the house in a good state of mind, but your mood might be affected if any of your precious items are stolen. Older relatives may make unreasonable demands, but don't worry—like ice, your sorrow will melt away today. If you're appearing for a competitive exam, stay calm and don't let fear unnerve you. Your efforts will surely bring positive results. You'll also have plenty of time for yourself today, which you can use to fulfill your desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. However, taking your partner for granted could lead to a fight. To improve your financial life, drink milk with turmeric powder.

  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Cancer: Self-medication could lead to drug dependency. Always seek a physician's advice before taking any medication to avoid this risk. Today, consider taking your family members out for a get-together, even if it means spending a lot of money. Help your brother keep things under control, and try to resolve conflicts amicably without unnecessary escalation. You might face disappointment if a planned date falls through. At work, you are likely to succeed if you present your ideas well and show determination and enthusiasm. Despite your busy schedule, you'll find time to spend with your children, which will help you realize what you've been missing. Your married life might be affected by family issues today, but you and your spouse will manage to handle things wisely. As a remedy, respect elderly persons and seniors, and honor gurus, teachers, scholars, and acharyas for excellent health.

  • Lucky Color: Maroon
  • Lucky Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Leo: Your sense of humor is your biggest asset; try to use it to improve your health. Financially, things are looking up, and if you lent money to someone, expect to get it back today. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure you have the approval of others. If you're single, you might meet someone special today. However, make sure to clarify their relationship status before moving forward. From start to finish, the day will keep you feeling energetic at work. If you live away from home for studies or work, use your free time today to talk to your family members. This conversation might even get emotional. You might spend a lot of money with your spouse today, but you'll have a fantastic time. As a remedy, add a mixture of turmeric and milk to your bathing water to bring bliss and peace to your family.

  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Virgo: Your kind nature will bring many happy moments today. Property deals will materialize, resulting in fabulous gains. Unexpected good news later in the day will bring happiness and cheer to the entire family. You and your love partner will experience an intense and joyful connection today. At work, you might finally get the kind of assignment you've always wanted. A spiritual leader or elder will offer valuable guidance. Love making will be at its best as you feel a deep emotional bond with your life partner. As a remedy, keep peacock feathers at home for a flourishing business and career.

  • Lucky Color: Black
  • Lucky Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Libra: Your polite behavior will be well-received, and many people will offer you verbal praise. Consider investing any surplus money in real estate. While children may demand your attention, they will also bring joy. Be mindful of how you handle things, as your spouse's mood may be challenging. At work, remain discreet and courageous, especially in the face of potential opposition. Someone from your past may reach out and make your day memorable. However, your spouse might intentionally hurt your feelings today, which could leave you feeling upset for a while.

  • Lucky Colour: Brown.
  • Auspicious Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM.
  • Remedy: Share your blessings by providing food to those in need.

Scorpio: Take ample rest to restore your energy, as a weary body can weaken the mind. Recognize your true potential—it's not your strength but your willpower that needs attention. Avoid those who seek temporary loans. Enjoy quality time with your family, and let romantic memories fill your day. Relatives may bring you new opportunities for growth and prosperity. It's important to make good use of your free time, or you might fall behind in life. Expect your spouse to do something truly special for you today.

  • Lucky Colour: Gold.
  • Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
  • Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial well-being.

Sagittarius: Your smile will act as a powerful antidote to depression today. Avoid friends who borrow money but fail to repay it. Relatives may surprise you with unexpected gifts, but they might also seek some assistance from you. If you're considering marrying your partner, it's a good day to discuss it, but make sure you have a sense of their feelings first. You'll have the energy and skills today to boost your earning potential. Spending time with an elder family member could provide valuable life insights. Your married life will feel especially wonderful today.

  • Lucky Colour: White.
  • Auspicious Time: 4:45 PM to 6:15 PM.
  • Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree in your home or office.

Capricorn: Your playful, childlike nature will emerge, putting you in a joyful mood today. Handle bank dealings with extra caution. For some, a new addition to the family will bring reasons to celebrate. Romantic feelings will be returned with warmth. Your partners will show enthusiasm for your new plans and ventures. Several issues may arise today that require your immediate attention. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you happiness.

  • Lucky Colour: Pink.
  • Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM.
  • Remedy: To boost your income, wrap a circular piece of bronze in green fabric and keep it in your pocket or wallet.

Aquarius: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance today. Be sure to stay true to your values and make rational decisions. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. It's a favorable day for handling domestic issues and completing pending household tasks. Consider sharing a candlelit meal with your loved one. Positive changes might occur in your work environment today. Later in the evening, you may feel the urge to step out and take a walk on the terrace or in a park. Your life partner will seem more wonderful than ever today.

  • Lucky Colour: Turquoise.
  • Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.
  • Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or curios made of plaster of Paris (POP) in your home will promote excellent health.

Pisces: Today, you may encounter several tensions and differences of opinion, leaving you feeling irritated and uneasy. Unresolved issues could become more complicated, and financial concerns might weigh heavily on your mind. Some of your time will be consumed by pending household tasks. However, your sweetheart will be your guiding angel today, so savor those moments. Work-wise, the day should go smoothly, with your communication and skills leaving a strong impression. Unfortunately, there might be a lack of trust between you and your spouse, causing some strain in your marriage.

  • Lucky Colour: Silver.
  • Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.
  • Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by giving sweetened rice to those in need.