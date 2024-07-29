Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall warning (yellow warning) for several districts of Odisha till August 2.

Below is day-wise forecast by the agency in this regard.

July 29: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur.

July 30: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur.

July 31: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Angul, Jajpur and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Boudh, Khurda, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Deogarh, and Sundargarh.

August 1: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Cuttack, Nayagarh and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Bhadrak, and Khurda.

August 2: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, and Mayurbhanj.