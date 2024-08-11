Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha may witness heavy rainfall for three days starting August 13, predicted the IMD today.

As per the IMD prediction, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara on August 13.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to lash one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Sundargarh on August 14, said the IMD regional centre here in its weather bulletin today.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sundargarh, Bhadrak and Jajpur on August 15. The MeT department has issued a yellow warning in this regard.

As per the weather report, several places across Odisha may witness light to moderate rain or thundershower till August 17.