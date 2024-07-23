Bhubaneswar: Due to cyclonic circulation now lying over Jharkhand and neighbourhood and extending up to 7.6 Km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 Cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over several districts of Odisha.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar today issued Yellow alert in these districts for the next five days (i.e till July 27, Saturday).

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD said, “The low-pressure area over East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh has become less marked.”

The highest maximum temperature of 33.2°C was recorded yesterday at Balasore. The lowest minimum temperature of 21.6°C was recorded at Angul in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning in Odisha districts for next 2 days:

For Tuesday (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.07.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: (Be Updated)-

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 Cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Kendrapara and heavy rainfall (7 to 11 Cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam, Nuapada, and Subarnapur.

For Wednesday (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.07.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 25.07.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: (Be Updated)-

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 Cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bhadrak and heavy rainfall (7 to 11 Cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Angul, Deogarh, and Jajpur.