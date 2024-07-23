New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the revised tax slabs in new tax regime for income tax while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25.

Below are the revised tax slabs.

Under the new tax regime, salaried employees can save income tax up to Rs 17,500, the minister said.

She also announced income tax relief for around four crore salaried individuals and pensioners as standard deduction for salaried employees will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Similarly, deduction on family pension for pensioners will be increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.