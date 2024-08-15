Bhubaneswar: Mohan Charan Majhi today unfurled the national flag for the first time as the Chief Minister of Odisha on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day at the state-level celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marh here.

Addressing the people of the state in his maiden Independence Day speech, Majhi emphasized India's significant progress and Odisha's emerging role in the nation's development.

Reflecting on India's journey over the past 77 years, Majhi highlighted the nation's rapid advancement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that India's economy has reached nearly $4 trillion, with expectations of achieving a $5 trillion economy in the near future. Majhi praised India's rise to become the world's fifth-largest economy and expressed confidence that the country would soon be among the top three economies globally.

The Chief Minister also discussed India's successes in combating terrorism and Naxalism, earning global respect and leadership in various fields. He expressed his belief that by the centenary of India's independence in 2047, the nation would be recognized as a global leader and achieve its goal of becoming 'Vishwaguru'.

Majhi turned his focus to Odisha, emphasizing the state's transition towards a path of development driven by the determination and resilience of its people. He praised the Odia community for rejecting stagnation and embracing progress, while also recalling the state's rich history and cultural heritage. He mentioned the transformation of Emperor Ashoka from a conqueror to a proponent of peace and the legacy of rulers like Samrat Kharavela and Kapilendra Deva, who exemplified Odisha's valor and leadership.

He recounted the efforts of Odisha's leaders and freedom fighters, including Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, Maharaja Sri Ram Chandra Bhanj Deo, and Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, who fought for the formation of a separate Odisha state. The contributions of literary figures like Fakir Mohan Senapati and Gangadhar Meher were also recognized for enriching Odia language and literature, which played a crucial role in the state's struggle for independence.

Majhi said that the creation of a separate Odisha state was not only a milestone for the state but also a guiding example for the formation of linguistic states across India. He called on the people of Odisha to continue their legacy of pride and identity, and to contribute to the state's journey towards development with renewed vigor and commitment.

Concluding his speech, Majhi reaffirmed his dedication to serving the people of Odisha, emphasizing his deep connection to the land and its people. He assured that he would work tirelessly for the betterment of Odisha, without making lofty promises, but by focusing on realistic and achievable goals.