Bhubaneswar: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System, today.

The Target Missile was launched from LC-IV Dhamra at 1620 hrs mimicking adversary Ballistic Missile, which was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea and activated the AD Interceptor system.

The Phase-II AD Endo-atmospheric missile was launched from LC-III at ITR, Chandipur at 1624 hrs. The flight test fully met all the trial objectives validating complete network centric warfare weapon system consisting of Long Range Sensors, low latency communication system and MCC and Advance Interceptor missiles.

The test has demonstrated the nation’s indigenous capability to defend against the Ballistic Missiles of 5000 km class. The performance of the missile was monitored from the flight data captured by Range tracking instruments like Electro-Optical Systems, Radar and Telemetry Stations deployed by ITR, Chandipur at various locations including on-board ship.

The Phase-II AD Endo-atmospheric missile is an indigenously developed Two-Stage solid propelled ground-launched missile system meant for neutralising many types of enemy ballistic missile threats in the altitude bracket of endo to low exo-atmospheric regions. A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated in the missile system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO for today’s successful flight test and stated that it has again demonstrated the Ballistic Missiles Defence capability.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated entire DRDO team for their untiring effort and contribution culminating into today’s successful flight test.