Jammu: Alert troops of the Army foiled an infiltration bid on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district during which a soldier was injured, officials said.

Nagrota (Jammu) headquartered White Knight Corps of the Army said on Tuesday in a post on social media platform X that the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Battal sector of Rajouri district.

"Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 3 a.m. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," the Army said.

On Monday, a soldier suffered injury and a terrorist was fatally wounded in Gundha Khawas village of Rajouri district when terrorists attacked the house of a Shaurya Chakra awardee village defence committee member.

The Rashtriya Rifles picket near the spot intervened and foiled the attempt of the terrorists.

One soldier injured in the terrorist firing was shifted to hospital while a terrorist is believed to have suffered a fatal injury in the encounter.

The body of the terrorist, however, has not been recovered yet.

The Army has already deployed around 4,000 specially trained forces, including the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare to eradicate terrorism from the densely forested districts of the Jammu division.

