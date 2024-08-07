Dhaka: Bangladeshi Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said Wednesday that an interim government, headed by Nobel Laureate and noted economist Muhammad Yunus, will be sworn in on Thursday night.

Addressing the media in Dhaka, the Army Chief said that the situation across the country is improving significantly and normalcy would return within the next three-four days.

He said that the interim government, likely to be sworn in at 8 pm local time on Thursday, will have an advisory council of 15 members.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman also mentioned that he has spoken with Prof Yunus.

"I felt very good talking to him. It seemed to me that he is very eager to do this job. I am certain he will be successful in taking us to a democratic process, and that we will benefit from it," The Daily Star quoted the Army Chief as saying.

The Bangladesh Army Chief mentioned that those involved in the crimes committed over the past few days "will not be spared" and legal action would be taken against them, the newspaper reported.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin had dissolved the Parliament on Tuesday after the resignation of the former Prime Minister on Monday.

Hasina, who was serving her fourth straight term in office since assuming power in 2009, is currently in India after leaving Dhaka on Monday.

It is believed that Nahid Islam, one of the main coordinators of the anti-quota protests that eventually led to the resignation of Hasina, emerged as one of the key figures in the formation of an interim government in the country.

Islam, along with President Shahabuddin and Army chief Zaman, was locked in significant discussions Tuesday evening on the structure of the new government following Hasina's departure from the country.

On Monday, as chaos ruled the streets of Dhaka, Islam had told mediapersons that he will propose an interim national government "within the next 24 hours" which will also have a fair representation from the student community and members of the civil society.

He has also played a major role in convincing Muhammad Yunus to become the head of the interim government in the country.

(IANS)