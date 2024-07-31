Bhubaneswar: Indian Pest Control Association (IPCA) organized a Level-1 Technicians Training Program at DDCE, Utkal University, here.

Gopi Nair, former Vice president, IPCA inaugurated the two-day training program on the inaugural day beginning July 26. As many as 33 technicians from 15 pest control companies participated in this training program.

The training program consisted of pest control techniques for cockroach, bedbug, termites, rodents, mosquitoes etc. The training was imparted by Girish Nair, GSS Prakash and Partha Dutta.

At the end of the training, a test was conducted and a training certificate will be issued to them by IPCA later. These types of training have been regularly conducted by IPCA for the skill development of technicians to raise standard of pest control in the country. This is one of such attempts to upskill some pest professionals.

IPCA member Sibabrata Rout, former Joint Secretary, IPCA, GSS Prakash and former Additional Secretary, IPCA, Partha Dutta organized the training program on behalf of IPCA.