Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government appointed IPS officer YB Khurania as the new Director General of Police (DGP).

Khurania was on the central deputation. Recently, the Centre approved his premature repatriation to Odisha cadre.

The 1990 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer was earlier working as the Special Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Western Command before his repatriation to Odisha.

Khurania was serving as Additional DGP (Provisioning) in Odisha prior to his deputation to the Centre.

The senior IPS officer had also served as the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police.

This apart, Khurania had been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts in Odisha.

He had served as southern range & northern range DIG and Director, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy.

Before being posted as the Special DG, BSF, Western Command, he also served as the Special DG (Operations) at the BSF Headquarters, New Delhi.

The senior IPS officer had arrested Dara Singh, a Bajrang Dal activist convicted in brutal murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons in Baripada, when he was serving as the SP of Mayurbhanj.

Besides, Khurania had arrested the dreaded gangster Dhala Samanta brothers - Sushant and Sushil Dhal Samanta, also known as ‘D-brothers’ in January 2016 when he was the Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police.

Khurania during his service career has received many commendations and rewards including Governor’s Medal and President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service.