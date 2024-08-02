Bhubaneswar: The Centre has approved the premature repatriation of Odisha cadre IPS officer YB Khurania to the state.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved a proposal in this regard, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions today.

Khurania, a 1990 batch IPS officer, was working as the Special Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF), Western Command, before his repatriation to Odisha.

“The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of YB Khurania, IPS, Special DG, BSF to his parent cadre with immediate effect,” read the notification.

Notably, Khurania was serving as Additional DGP (Provisioning) in Odisha prior to his deputation to the Centre.

The senior IPS officer had also served as the Police Commissioner of the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack some years ago.

Moreover, Khurania had been posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nayagarh, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts in Odisha.

He had served as southern range & northern range DIG and Director, Biju Patnaik State Police Academy.

During his central deputation, Khurania had also served as Special DG (Operations) at BSF headquarters in New Delhi.