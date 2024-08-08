Bhubaneswar: Speeding up the efforts to provide world-class education and training to visually impaired, Odisha is planning to set up a vocational and training institute for them.

As per a statement issued by the State Government, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department held talks with Japan-based Tsukuba University for establishment of the training institute. The institute will make visually impaired more employable in different sectors.

A five-member delegation of the Tsukuba University, who is on a visit to Odisha, expressed their interest to partner with the State Government for establishment of the training institute.

The delegation led by Ryuchi Aoki, Principal of Tsukuba University met Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary of SSEPD department and discussed the proposal.

Along with the senior officials of SSEPD department, Debendra Mohanta of Nihon Utkal Enterprise Services, Kei Yamaguchi, Senior Consultant, NITKAL, Tomohiro Maeda, Chief of Acupuncture and Moxibustion Department, and Naoshi Terasaki were present during the meeting.