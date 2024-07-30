Bhubaneswar: The Railways today announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of each deceased in the Jharkhand train accident.

The two deceased were identified as P. Bikash of Railway Colony in Rourkela and Ajit Kumar Samal of Malgodown, Rourkela.

The duo was killed while 50 others sustained injuries after 18 coaches of a train bound for Mumbai derailed in Jharkhand, today.

The Howrah-CSMT Express train derailed between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations at around 4 a.m., 80 km from Jamshedpur in the Chakradharpur railway division of Jharkhand.

Railway teams were engaged in rescue and relief operations, and many injured passengers have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Most of the passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident. Suddenly, a loud noise and jolts were felt as several coaches derailed one after another. Panic ensued inside the train as people scrambled to save their lives. Many passengers sleeping on the upper berths fell, and luggage was scattered everywhere.

(With IANS inputs)