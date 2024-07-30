Bhubaneswar: Several trains were cancelled and diverted after the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed in Chakradharpur railway division in Jharkhand in the wee hours today.

Trains Cancelled :

1. 22861 Howrah-Kantabaji Express

2. 08015/18019 Kharagpur Dhanbad Express

3. 12021/12022 Howrah Barbil Express

Some trains are being run on alternative routes. The list follows:

1. 12262 (HWH-CSMT) Duranto Express

2. 12130 (HWH-Pune) Express

3. 18005 (HWH-JDB) Express

4. 12834 (HWH-ADI) Express

5. 18477 (Puri-YNRK) Express

6. 18029 (LTT-SHM) Express

7. 12859 (CSMT-HWH) Express

8. 12833 (ADI-HWH) Express

At least two passengers died and 50 others were injured after 18 coaches of the Mumbai-bound train derailed between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo Railway stations at around 4 a.m., 80 km from Jamshedpur in the Chakradharpur railway division of Jharkhand. The injured have been transported to hospitals by buses.

The train operations on the Tatanagar-Chakradharpur section of the South Eastern Railway have been completely halted due to the accident.

The process of removing the derailed coaches and rescuing trapped passengers is ongoing with the help of cranes and other machinery.

According to reports, most of the passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident. Suddenly, a loud noise and jolts were felt as several coaches derailed one after another. Panic ensued inside the train as people scrambled to save their lives. Many passengers sleeping on the upper berths fell, and luggage was scattered everywhere.