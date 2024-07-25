Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police today arrested the husband of journalist Madhumita Parida, who was found dead on railway track near Bapuji Nagar in the city on Wednesday evening.

The accused was identified as Sridhar Jena. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, he was arrested under Sections 80 (dowry death), 108 (abetment of suicide), 103 (murder), and 3 (5) of the BNS.

The journalist suspectedly ended her life by jumping before a moving train. It is being alleged that she decided to take the extreme step over her husband's extramarital affairs.

Madhumita was working for a web channel and had tied the knot, some days ago.

Before her death, the woman journalist shared a video on social media, accusing her husband of cheating her.

“My husband has an illicit affair with another woman. He is reluctant to stay with me. Many people have tried their best to convince him to further our conjugal life. But he did not agree,” said a sobbing Madhusmita in the video.

In the clip, she also claimed that she could not go to office due to her marital discord.

“There was frequent quarrel among us whenever I stayed back home on a leave. Even, I could not go to office due to our marital discord. I am sorry and I cannot tolerate this anymore,” she was heard of saying in the video.