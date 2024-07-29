Bhubaneswar: In recognition of its outstanding contribution to the promotion and development of community sports, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been awarded the prestigious ASSOCHAM Odisha CSR & Sustainability Excellence Award 2024. The award was presented by Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain in a ceremony hosted by ASSOCHAM on Friday, here.

A. T. Mishra, IFS, Deputy Director General of Forests (C), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and other senior industry leaders were present on the occasion.

Chairperson of JSP Foundation, Shallu Jindal, congratulated JSP’s CSR team and said, “We are striving consistently to make Indian sports arenas future-ready. This award showcases JSP's commitment to fostering a culture of sports and physical fitness among youths in rural areas, thus making a positive impact on the well-being and overall growth of the community." She expressed his sincere thanks to ASSOCHAM for this recognition.

JSP, through its social arm, JSP Foundation, has been promoting various sports, including hockey, wushu, Kabaddi, football, archery, and others, in rural tribal areas of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. The company nurtures rural sports talents by building sports infrastructure, facilitating their coaching and education, and supporting their participation in various sports competitions. More than 40,000 young people have been benefiting from these programmes. The company has set up a sports hostel at Barbil, proving support to young and budding sports talents from tribal and underprivileged communities. Several talents promoted by JSP have achieved remarkable success in both national and international sports competitions.

“JSP’s grassroots sports programmes serve as the foundation for identifying and developing young talent. By engaging children and adolescents in sports from an early age, we nurture their sporting abilities and discipline, creating opportunities for them to excel,” said Prashant Hota, JSP’s President and Group Head (CSR).