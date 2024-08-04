Washington: US Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has turned down a September 4 debate on Fox News proposed by the Republican presidential candidate.

The Harris campaign said that Trump was trying to "back out" of a debate with US President Joe Biden that had already been set to run on ABC.

After securing the Democratic nomination for the November 5 election, Harris said on Saturday that she plans to participate in the originally planned debate.

Taking to social media platform X, she said, "It's interesting how 'any time, any place' becomes 'one specific time, one specific safe space."

"I'll be there on Sept. 10, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there," she posted.

Trump had suggested that the debate should be moved to Fox, which is most popular with his followers.

On the proposed debate, Trump posted on the social media platform on Friday 'Truth Social' that the rules would be similar to the first debate with President Joe Biden, who has since dropped his reelection bid."

On Saturday, Trump said Harris is "afraid to do it" and that he will see her on Sep 4, "or, I won't see her at all".

Trump could face disaster if he does not debate Harris before November, former White House Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci was quoted as saying by The Hill.

However, Trump, citing his lead in the polls, said that a debate with Harris is not required.

Recently Trump triggered a controversy by raising questions on the racial identity of Harris during a convention of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Chicago.

On Trump's remarks, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "It's insulting and no one has any right to tell someone who they are how they identify."

(IANS)