Bhubaneswar: This year , the nation is celebrating 25 years of India's victory over Pakistan In the Kargil war. During this war, Major Padmapani Acharya from Odisha displayed exceptional courage of the highest order to capture Tololing, one of the toughest enemy position in the Kargil theatre. For this daring action, he was conferred with the country’s second highest gallantry award, the MAHA VIR CHAKRA (Posthumous). To commemorate the sacrifice of the officer, his bust has been unveiled on the premises of Padmapani Vihar Society by Charulata Acharya, wife of Late Major Padmapani Acharya. This momentous and emotional event was attended by senior defence and civil officials and their families.

The event has been organised by the President and all members of the society. Speaking on the occasion, Brig (Dr) L C Patnaik, President of the Society and former Chairman, OPSC highlighted the sacrifices of the Armed forces in protecting the sovereignty of the country since Independence. Many have laid down their lives and many more are battle casualties. He also praised the commitment and sacrifices of the families and children of the Armed forces who remain separated for years when their husbands and parents are posted in mountains and high altitude border areas.

Charulata Acharya, who stays at Hyderabad, conveyed her deepest appreciation for the President and other members of the Society for having arranged the solemn function in honour of her late husband. She also mentioned that she was only married for three years, when her husband attained the supreme martyrdom. Ever since, she has never felt lonely as the strong bondage of the Army and her husband’s parent unit, 2 Rajputana Rifles have been as always beside her. Her only daughter is currently pursuing studies in Singapore.

A musical programme was also organised to pay tribute to the Kargil war heroes on the silver jubilee of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Eminent Ollywood playback singers Bishnu Mohan Kabi, Goodly Rath, Lipsa and Kuldeep were scheduled to perform on the stage.

Governor Raghubar Das was the chief guest, Charulata Acharya, Lt Gen (Retd) JK Mohanty, Prabodh Kumar Mohanty (MD, SNM Group) and Brig (Retd) LC Patnaik joined as Guest of Honours.