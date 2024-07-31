Bhubaneswar: Body of doctor Bishnuprasad Chinhara of Cuttack’s Choudwar Housing Board area, who had gone missing in the Kerala landslide, has been found, informed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

The State Government will make necessary arrangements to bring back the body after a re-identification. Dilip Kumar Routray, Director, Odisha Parivar and a doctor will go to Kerala for this purpose, the minister said.

On the other hand, Bishnuprasad's wife Priyadarshini Pal has been rescued and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kerala, said Pujari.

While two friends of the couple-- Sweekruti Mahapatra and Swadhin Panda-- had gone to Kerala with the duo, the woman was rescued and hospitalized. Unfortunately, Swadhin went missing in the disaster and efforts were on to trace him.

The four travelled from Bengaluru to Wayanad in Kerala on July 29 and were staying at Glenora Homestay hotel when the landslide struck.

"We wish for the speedy recovery of the victims and tracing of Swadhin Panda. The Odisha Government is in touch with the Kerala counterpart for necessary help," the minister added.