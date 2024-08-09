Puri: A khaja trader was allegedly hacked to death at Markandeswar Sahi under Puri Town police limits, last night.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Dinesh Khuntia of Radha Govind Lane in Markandeswar Sahi.

As per reports, a dispute was going on between Dinesh and Pradeep Sahu, who is also in the khaja business. The rivalry between the two had escalated, dividing them into two factions. Dinesh, who was previously employed as a guide, had recently started selling khaja near the Shrikrishna Cinema.

On the fateful night, as Dinesh was returning home after wrapping up his business for the day, he was ambushed by Pradeep and his associates, including Gopal, Bobby Mishra, Hari Sahu, and Dilu Sahu.

The group had planned to murder Dinesh, and as he neared his house, they attacked him from behind with a sharp weapon before fleeing the scene.

Hearing his cries for help, Dinesh's family members rushed him to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the kin of the deceased, police have started an investigation into the incident. Efforts were on by cops to trace and apprehend the attackers.