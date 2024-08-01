Bengaluru: The SIT of the Karnataka CID submitted a preliminary charge sheet against former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna and seven others in court on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of a victim linked to a sex video scandal.

The SIT submitted the charge sheet to the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court against eight accused, including JD(S) MLA HD Revanna.

His wife Bhavani Revanna is named as the eighth accused in the case and charges were also framed against her.

The SIT’s charge sheet mentions that HD Revanna and Bhavani were involved in the abduction of the victim who featured in the sex video involving their son Prajwal Revanna.

HD Revanna is accused of threatening the victim on April 23, asking her not to speak to the police under any circumstances.

Subsequently, on April 26, the victim was abducted by accused Satish Babu who is a close aide of HD Revanna.

The woman was kept at the residence of the seventh accused, who had no direct connection with the victim.

During a police search at that location, the victim’s hair was found. The seventh accused had previously worked as Officer on Special Duty for HD Revanna, the SIT charge sheet stated.

There are 22 audio clips of Bhavani Revanna talking with the accused. The charge sheet also notes that Bhavani continually threatened the victim over the phone, police sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, the High Court’s single-judge Bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna has simultaneously heard petitions seeking the cancellation of the FIR against HD Revanna and a request to revoke his bail.

The SIT has filed a petition questioning the granting of bail to him.

Senior counsel Prof. Ravivarma Kumar argued on behalf of the SIT and stated that HD Revanna’s family is influential and rape charges were added in the case.

The arguments regarding the bail revocation of Revanna have concluded, and the decision is awaited.

The hearing on the petition to cancel the FIR has been adjourned to August 8.

The victim in the sex video case had filed a police complaint on March 2 with KR Nagar Police Station.

(IANS)