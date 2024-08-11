Bhubaneswar: The state government has released a list of ministers and dignitaries who will hoist the National Flag on the occasion of Independence Day in various districts of Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be the chief guest of state-level Independence Day celebration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the capital city here.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hoist the Tricolour at 9 am and receive the guard of honour at the parade.

Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will hoist the National Flag at Nuapada and Cuttack respectively.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari will be the chief guest of district-level I-Day celebration at Kalahandi while Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik will hoist the flag at Sundargarh.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond will grace the occasion as chief guest at Koraput while Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra will hoist the Tricolour at Nabarangpur.

As per the list, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan will be the chief guest of district-level I-Day celebration in Ganjam while Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling is scheduled to grace the occasion at Bargarh.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra will hoist the flag in Gajapati and Balasore district respectively.

Ministers Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradeep Bal Samanta, Gokulananda Mallik and Sampad Chandra Swain will hoist the Tricolour at district-level I-Day celebrations in Balangir, Malkangiri, Khurda, Kandhamal and Rayagada respectively.

The Collectors of Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Boudh, Deogarh, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Nayagarh are scheduled to hoist the National Flag in their district-level I-Day celebration.