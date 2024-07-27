Bhubaneswar: A businessman from Kolkata was robbed of 17 kg silver and Rs 5 lakh in cash while traveling on a bus from Berhampur to Kolkata on Friday.

The victim, identified as Mithun Mandal, had visited Berhampur for business and was on his way back to Kolkata. During the journey, Mandal placed his bag containing the valuables on his seat and stepped off the bus for a brief tea break. When he returned, he was shocked to find his bag missing.

The incident occurred near Bhejiput outpost on National Highway 16, where the bus had stopped for passengers to refresh themselves.

Mandal reported that his stolen items included 17 kg of fine silver and approximately Rs 5 lakh in cash. He immediately lodged a complaint with the local police.

Recounting the incident, Mandal said, “As a regular business traveler to Berhampur, I often take short breaks at tea stalls. Unfortunately, this time my brief absence resulted in a significant loss. I left my bags on the bus while I went for tea, but when I returned, they were gone. Some passengers mentioned seeing two men taking my bags.”