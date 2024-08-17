Bhubaneswar: The healthcare services were affected across the country due to a 24-hour nationwide doctors' strike over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

As many as 6000 doctors in Odisha joined the strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for a withdrawal of medical services from 6 am on Saturday till 6 am on Sunday.

Reports said except emergency services, all other medical services were suspended at various medical colleges and hospitals in the country as well as in the state.

"All the doctors protest the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Wearing black badges, we all condemn the incident and protest it. As we are serving people and saving their lives, the public and government should be concerned about it and stop the violence. We demand justice for doctors," said a protesting doctor at Malkangiri DHH in Odisha.

"We demand implementation of Central Protection Act (CPA) for doctors. We want safety at our workplace. The medical profession is not a common profession. It's a tough job to become a doctor. What we get in return of service. Is horrific incident that took place at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata a reward to us? We want security for us," said another agitating doctor.

The nationwide strike was called a day after medical students across Indian cities conducted protest marches and staged dharnas against the alleged inaction over the horrific rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata that has sent shockwaves across the country.

The protesting doctors accused the police mishandling the case and the TMC government of trying to destroy evidence to shield the accused person.