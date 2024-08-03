Malkangiri: Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) suspended the LAccMI AC bus service on all routes in Malkangiri district.

The operation of AC buses in Malkangiri district is suspended with immediate effect as the RTO has suspended the permit, a notification dated August 1 by Office of District Manager LAccMI Malkangiri stated.

The suspension will remain in force until further order. However, all concerned bus operators can continue services without fail.

As per reports, the Malkangiri RTO has suspended the permit of 28 AC Tier-II buses citing no reason.

Notably, the LAccMI buses were launched by the previous BJD government in phases across Odisha connecting the Gram Panchayats with Block headquarters and District Headquarters in Odisha. In the first phase, the then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the LAccMI buses from Malkangiri district in October last year.

Reports said that 57 AC buses were allowed to ply on roads across the state out of total 104 AC buses managed by the OSRTC. However, operation of 30 buses were suspended following an order by State Transport Authority (STA) to RTOs of different districts.

Acting on the order, the RTOs have asked the LAccMI bus managers of different districts for suspension of AC bus services.

On the other hand, approximately, 1319 non-AC LAccMI buses are being operated by the OSRTC across the state at cost of nearly Rs 204 crore.

However, the STA is yet to clarify the reason for suspension of AC buses in the state.