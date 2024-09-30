Jajpur: In a tragic mishap, one person died while 20 others sustained injuries following collision between a truck and bus in Jaraka town of Odisha's Jajpur district here today.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed. Out of the injured victims, two are critical and have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

As per reports, the private bus named 'RAJA' was heading from Baripada to Bhubaneswar when it collided with a truck near Jaraka Chhak on NH 16 resulting in death of one person and several others sustaining injuries.

It is still unclear as tto how the two vehicles collided. Further details are awaited.