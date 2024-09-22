Bhawanipatna: In a tragic mishap, one person died while four others sustained serious injuries in a honeybee attack in Bijepur in Odisha's Kalahandi district. The deceased was identified as Burja Majhi (45). He succumbed during treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

The injured victims Purna Majhi (46), Lipa Majhi (36), Mugri Majhi (38) and Pagu Majhi (38) returned home after being treated at Bengaon hospital.

As per reports, the five of them, all belonging to Betiapada village within Bijepur police limits had gone to collect firewood in Titing Jharan forest on Friday when they were attacked by a swarm of honeybees. Seeing their critical condition, family members rushed all of them to the nearest hospital. But Burja Majhi's condition deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the district headquarters hospital. However, at around 3 am, he succumbed during treatment.

Police, on getting information, reached the spot and started investigation. A case of un-natural death has been registered, they said.

A pall of gloom descended on teh village following the incident.