Rourkela: As many as seven devotees from Odisha met with a tragic road mishap, killing one and injuring six others including a woman, after their car collided with a bus while returning from the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. The accident was reported in Sonbhadra district of UP.

The deceased was identified as Raktim Pujari (34). The identities of the critically injured victims are yet to be ascertained. All of them were from Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

As per report, the seven pilgrims were returning in their four-wheeler after taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj when their car collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction in Bindhamaganj in Sonbhadra. Such was the impact of the collision that one person in the car died on the spot while six others sustained critical injuries.

Circle Officer Pradip Singh Chandel said confirmed the incident and said the devotees from Odisha were returning after taking a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh but met with a tragic fate after their car collided head on with a bus. Locals rushed the victims to the nearest hospital. Doctors, however, referred them to the district headquarters hospital after the condition of the injured victims deteriorated.